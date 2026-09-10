Quote Of The Day By Emily Dickinson: 'Hope Is The Thing With Feathers That...'

Emily Dickinson wrote about 1,800 poems, and she is now recognized as one of America's most famous poets. However, she only had 10 poems published during her lifetime — all anonymously. There was some question as to whether or not she'd actually wanted her work published, but there is no question that Dickinson was immensely talented.

Dickinson was born in Amherst, Massachusetts in 1830, and she had an older brother and a younger sister — fun fact, Dickinson and Taylor Swift actually share a common ancestor. Dickinson discovered a love of writing when she was a teenager, and she became particularly prolific between 1855 and 1865. She wrote more than 1,000 poems during that time, and she put 800 of them into small, handbound books now known as fascicles. As Dickinson got older, she developed problems with her eyes, and she became more reclusive, spending much of her time at the family home in Amherst. Despite this, she was still writing. Dickinson died at home in 1886 after being ill for more than two years.

After Dickinson's death, her sister later found many of her poems tucked away in her bedroom, including the fascicles. There was a years-long family drama over the publication of her work, where Dickinson's sister and sister-in-law were at odds with her brother's mistress. But the world did eventually get to read Dickinson's poems. The first collection of her poems was published in 1890, and by 1955, her complete works were published in an unedited form. Dickinson's poetry contains a lot of metaphors and imagery, a lot of dashes, and detailed, insightful observations. She wrote about the human condition — pain, love, art, loneliness, joy — in a way that has resonated with readers for decades. That's why she's The List's quote of the day.