Taylor Swift Is Related To Another Famous Woman Known For Her Way With Words

Taylor Swift has written many songs throughout her career, some of which she impressively penned without any help from additional songwriters. Songs are a form of poetry, and it's been discovered that Swift has a familial tie to one of America's most famous scribes: Emily Dickinson. Today got the scoop from Ancestry, who informed the outlet, "Swift and Dickinson both descend from a 17th century English immigrant (Swift's 9th great-grandfather and Dickinson's 6th great-grandfather who was an early settler of Windsor, Connecticut)."

On the "PopStart" segment of the "Today" show, the hosts elaborated on the connection, noting that Dickinson and Swift are "sixth cousins, three times removed," and that their relative in common was named Jonathan Gillette. When it was brought up that the world-conquering pop star had announced her surprise album, "Evermore," on Dickinson's birthday (December 10), Savannah Guthrie felt that was no coincidence, pointing out, "It's like Swiftology, she knows."

However, none other than Paul McCartney shared the surprising reason Swift pushed back the "Evermore" release date. According to the British icon, she initially planned on dropping it on her own birthday, December 13, but changed it to December 18 to not conflict with McCartney's album release. When it was changed to the 18th, Swift announced "Evermore" on the 10th and dropped it the day after. Even if the announcement happening on Dickinson's birthday was a coincidence, there are other connections between the two distant cousins and their work.