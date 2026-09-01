Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Reveals Stunning Height Transformation During Talk Show Farewell

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" finale was a special occasion, which is why Clarkson let River and Remington take part, and why River's growth came as a surprise. Usually, Clarkson tries to keep her children's lives private, and even keeps them off social media, telling People, "That can be really hard on kids in general but especially kids with parents in the public eye. So I have informed them they're not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it]." Clarkson knows firsthand how difficult it can be to grow up in the public eye. The daytime host was just 20 when she won the first season of "American Idol," and Clarkson's stunning transformation has been on display for all to see.

Clarkson's wish to keep River and Remington's lives as normal as possible is easy to understand as the two have dealt with a lot for their age. Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, separated in 2020, and Blackstock was only 48 when he died in 2025. The famous mother focused on being there for her children during the difficult period. When Blackstock became ill, Clarkson canceled a string of Las Vegas performances, explaining on Instagram, "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

After his passing, Clarkson discussed how she helped her kids deal with the trauma during a Q&A, explaining there was a lot of snuggling together, while adding, "There's been a lot for our family recently, so I have allowed my kids to sleep with me quite a bit. It's my two dogs, my two kids, and me."