Meet Kelly Clarkson's Kids, River And Remy

The "Stronger" singer welcomed River, her first child, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock on June 12, 2014. Though she was Clarkson's first bundle of joy, River was Blackstock's third. He shares two older children, Savannah and Seth, with his ex-wife Melissa Ashworth. While her mom is the superstar, River is popular in her own right, serving as the inspiration behind two children's books.

The first one, titled "River Rose and the Magical Lullaby," was released in October 2016 and follows the main character, River Rose, as she goes on an adventure that stems from a magic lullaby. The innovative kid's novel is equipped with a link that allows its young readers to listen to the song performed by Clarkson exclusively for the story. Famed illustrator Laura Hughes is the mastermind behind the gorgeous animation throughout River's tale.

Following the success of the read, a second book titled "River Rose and the Magical Christmas: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids," was unveiled in October 2017. As Clarkson explained to People, her vibrant daughter and their travel adventures are what motivated her to write the books. She began writing fun stories based on trips they'd taken to places such as Asia and Australia. Getting a head start in entrepreneurship, Clarkson is confident that River is going to grow into a successful business owner one day due to her already independent and creative personality.