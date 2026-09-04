1998 Vs. 2026: Nicole Kidman & Sandra Bullock Are Still Total Bombshells Decades Later

"Practical Magic 2" may be the first time that Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock have collaborated in almost three decades, but from the sounds of things, you'd never be able to tell. They were able to get back on each other's wavelength incredibly quickly, when it came time to embody the magical Owens sisters once again. "It's exactly the same now as it was those years ago — the 20-something years ago," Bullock, who only recently returned to the spotlight after dealing with a personal tragedy, proudly confirmed during a September 2026 interview with Who What Wear. "The older mama versions of us [...] went back to the house, and everything picked up where it left off without a rehearsal, without [...] talking about it. It just was, and you just have to go with it."

Mind you, while the original Sally and Gilly Owens might be back together for the first time since the late '90s, "Practical Magic 2" stops shy of a full family reunion, so to speak. Rather than bring back Evan Rachel Wood and Alexandra Artrip as Sally's daughters, Kylie and Antonia Owens, the studio opted to recast those roles. Joey King and Maisie Williams were tapped to replace Wood and Artrip, respectively. Wood, in particular, wishes nothing but the best for King, though she was apparently annoyed that no one else from the production let her know her role was being recast.

"I really appreciated Joey King reaching out to me, because no one who worked on the original film did. She's a sweetheart," the "Wrestler" star wrote on her Instagram Stories ahead of the sequel's release (via Deadline).