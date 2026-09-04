1998 Vs. 2026: Nicole Kidman & Sandra Bullock Are Still Total Bombshells Decades Later
After nearly 30 years, Hollywood icons Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are finally sharing the screen once again. September 2026 marks the wide theatrical release of "Practical Magic 2," the highly-anticipated sequel to the 1998 romantic fantasy film "Practical Magic" (which is illuminating to revisit as an adult). For years, the '90s cult classic was the only formal collaboration between Kidman and Bullock. But with the two actors reprising their roles for the modern follow-up, that 28-year drought is finally over. And seeing the two women standing side-by-side again proves without a shadow of a doubt that they're just as stunning now as they were back in '98.
The photo on the left is a still from the original "Practical Magic," which came out in theaters in October 1998, featuring Bullock and Kidman as Sally and Gilly Owens, respectively. The pic on the right, meanwhile, was taken when the two actors attended the U.S. premiere of "Practical Magic 2" in Los Angeles in August 2026. It was just the latest example of Kidman and Bullock proving that their bombshell status has not waned in the decades since they last appeared opposite one another. At the European premiere of "Practical Magic 2" in London, a few days earlier, they not only looked incredible, but Bullock and Kidman also gave their Gen-Z co-stars a little lesson in style.
You'd never guess Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock had been apart for so long
"Practical Magic 2" may be the first time that Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock have collaborated in almost three decades, but from the sounds of things, you'd never be able to tell. They were able to get back on each other's wavelength incredibly quickly, when it came time to embody the magical Owens sisters once again. "It's exactly the same now as it was those years ago — the 20-something years ago," Bullock, who only recently returned to the spotlight after dealing with a personal tragedy, proudly confirmed during a September 2026 interview with Who What Wear. "The older mama versions of us [...] went back to the house, and everything picked up where it left off without a rehearsal, without [...] talking about it. It just was, and you just have to go with it."
Mind you, while the original Sally and Gilly Owens might be back together for the first time since the late '90s, "Practical Magic 2" stops shy of a full family reunion, so to speak. Rather than bring back Evan Rachel Wood and Alexandra Artrip as Sally's daughters, Kylie and Antonia Owens, the studio opted to recast those roles. Joey King and Maisie Williams were tapped to replace Wood and Artrip, respectively. Wood, in particular, wishes nothing but the best for King, though she was apparently annoyed that no one else from the production let her know her role was being recast.
"I really appreciated Joey King reaching out to me, because no one who worked on the original film did. She's a sweetheart," the "Wrestler" star wrote on her Instagram Stories ahead of the sequel's release (via Deadline).