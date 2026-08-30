Sandra Bullock & Nicole Kidman Give Gen Z Celebs A Style Lesson On Practical Magic 2 Red Carpet
Patient fans have been waiting nearly three decades for a follow-up to "Practical Magic." Based on a best-selling book by Alice Hoffman, the 1998 fantasy rom-com starred Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as witch sisters, trying to dispel a curse that threatens their love lives. Now the wait is almost over, as "Practical Magic 2" is set to release in September 2026. The stars have been promoting the film in recent weeks, and we're wondering if they used a little magic of their own for their enchanting beauty.
Appearing in London for the European premiere of the sequel on August 26, 2026, Kidman, doing better than ever since her recent divorce from Keith Urban, stunned in a custom sequin Chanel gown that flattered her height and figure. Bullock also defied the outdated "wisdom" that women over 40 should dress demurely; her leopard-print Givenchy number was anything but sedate. Both actresses' dresses also featured high slits to better show off their legs.
Style-wise, the women easily outshone their Gen Z costars as they posed for press photos. Joey King and Maisie Williams play Bullock's adult daughters, Kylie and Antonia Owens. Williams paid homage to a red dress Bullock wore in 1999; her Ellie Misner gown was gorgeous, but perhaps just a bit aging on a young woman. King went the daring route with an ultra-sheer floor-length dress that seemed more sleepwear than red-carpet.
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman make simple glam look amazing
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman have transformed over the years from merely costars to good friends. Their sense of style has improved with age as well. Kidman has worn some surprisingly outdated looks in her day, such as the cringey prom dress she embraced at the 1987 Logie Awards in Australia and her tweedy ensemble at the 2023 Country Music Awards, which gave '70s couch vibes. But those moments have been few and far between, and her looks for the London premiere of "Practical Magic 2" were impeccable. For the photo call seen above, she turned to Chanel again for a timeless LBD that needed only pearl shoulder straps to make it glam.
Bullock, long hailed as a red-carpet queen, stood out yet again, wearing an Erdem suit ensemble with an asymmetrical skirt hem and lace trim on the black jacket that added just the right touch of festivity. Maisie Williams is so inspired by her screen mom's style that she wore a black gown Bullock donned for the film premiere of "Infamous" in 2006. Still, it was Kidman and Bullock who looked most perfectly polished as they posed with Williams, Joey King, and fellow screen veterans Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing, who reprised their roles as Aunt Jet and Aunt Frances.
Bullock and Kidman's magnificent wardrobe choices for their publicity appearances reflect their self-confidence — younger generations would be wise to take a cue from them in future.