Sandra Bullock & Nicole Kidman Give Gen Z Celebs A Style Lesson On Practical Magic 2 Red Carpet

Patient fans have been waiting nearly three decades for a follow-up to "Practical Magic." Based on a best-selling book by Alice Hoffman, the 1998 fantasy rom-com starred Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as witch sisters, trying to dispel a curse that threatens their love lives. Now the wait is almost over, as "Practical Magic 2" is set to release in September 2026. The stars have been promoting the film in recent weeks, and we're wondering if they used a little magic of their own for their enchanting beauty.

Appearing in London for the European premiere of the sequel on August 26, 2026, Kidman, doing better than ever since her recent divorce from Keith Urban, stunned in a custom sequin Chanel gown that flattered her height and figure. Bullock also defied the outdated "wisdom" that women over 40 should dress demurely; her leopard-print Givenchy number was anything but sedate. Both actresses' dresses also featured high slits to better show off their legs.

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Style-wise, the women easily outshone their Gen Z costars as they posed for press photos. Joey King and Maisie Williams play Bullock's adult daughters, Kylie and Antonia Owens. Williams paid homage to a red dress Bullock wore in 1999; her Ellie Misner gown was gorgeous, but perhaps just a bit aging on a young woman. King went the daring route with an ultra-sheer floor-length dress that seemed more sleepwear than red-carpet.