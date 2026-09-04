House Windsor Vs Spencer: Harry Is Reportedly Playing His Own Game Of Thrones Amid UK Return

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At the end of August 2026, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially began living in the U.K. again. The Sussexes' U.K. house hunt indicates their short-term stay might last until their kids complete their schooling. A longer-term residency could deepen the ongoing rift between Harry and his royal Windsor relatives, especially since he has a visibly tight relationship with the Spencers, his mom's side of the family. Harry's rumored documentary project about his mom, the late Princess Diana, could exacerbate those tensions even more.

"Harry has tried to claim the Diana legacy for himself, to William's intense frustration," Richard Kay, Daily Mail Senior Editor-at-Large, explained on "Palace Confidential." "This issue of trying to use Diana, the Spencer brand, the Spencer name, to sort of divide himself away from the House of Windsor, I think is something we're going to see even more of." During their July 2026 vacation, Harry, Meghan, and their kids visited Althorp House, Diana's childhood home. Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, still lives there, and he reportedly suggested the Sussexes become his neighbors and move into one of the other homes on the property, according to a source for Rob Shuter's "Naughty But Nice" Substack.

While the couple is purportedly looking elsewhere, Harry's affiliation with the Spencers remains a part of public perception. In contrast, since William, Prince of Wales is now second in the line of succession, it makes sense that people might associate him more closely with the Windsors than Harry, who's fifth in line.