New Details About Meghan & Harry's UK House Hunt Hint At Their Long-Term Plans
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have made their surprising move across the pond. But what's their plan? There are many rumored reasons why Harry and Meghan chose to leave the U.S. going around. It's still unclear, though, what their plans for life in the U.K. are and why they embarked upon this journey in the first place. Yet, chatter about their house-hunting may hint at their intentions for moving abroad.
The Sussexes arrived in the U.K. two weeks ahead of 7-year-old Prince Archie and 5-year-old Princess Lilibet's first day of school. For now, the family is reportedly living in the Cotswolds on a friend's property, where they intend to stay "indefinitely," according to the Daily Mail. In the meantime, they are searching for the perfect home. An insider told the outlet, "There is [a real estate] agent involved but they have not seen anywhere yet, so they have not bought yet... The houses that they are looking at are so huge that you need to go in person and it's also a really big commitment... They have a number of requirements."
So, how huge is "huge," in this case? Rumor has it Meghan wants nine bedrooms, as well as a personal film studio. Harry, on the other hand, wants plenty of land. It's safe to say this wishlist doesn't sound like that of a couple who only plans to be in the country for a short while.
Will Harry and Meghan sell their house in California?
Insiders claim Meghan Markle will still make Montecito, California, her home base, while also having a home in the U.K., where her kids will be in school. Yet considering the size of house they're searching for in Prince Harry's home country and the massive budget they have, folks are starting to have doubts. "They will have to sell in Montecito," a source told the Daily Mail, as rumors swirl that they were looking at a home that costs more than $16 million. Their California house is said to be worth $15 million, and they have a vacation home in Portugal worth $8.5 million.
A source from the Santa Barbara real estate world told the New York Post there, in fact, "have been rumblings" that the Sussexes' Montecito home may come up on the market, unsurprisingly noting, "Every broker wants that listing." It was originally announced that Harry and Meghan were headed for an "extended stay" in the U.K., indicating a permanent move wasn't their intention, according to The Guardian.
However, the couple is apparently willing to delay finding a house if it means they can find something that meets their wants. And it's difficult to imagine them doing this if they intend to head back to the U.S. by this time next year. If the Montecito house does end up on the market, it's easy to guess they will be staying put across the pond for a while.