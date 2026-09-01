New Details About Meghan & Harry's UK House Hunt Hint At Their Long-Term Plans

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have made their surprising move across the pond. But what's their plan? There are many rumored reasons why Harry and Meghan chose to leave the U.S. going around. It's still unclear, though, what their plans for life in the U.K. are and why they embarked upon this journey in the first place. Yet, chatter about their house-hunting may hint at their intentions for moving abroad.

The Sussexes arrived in the U.K. two weeks ahead of 7-year-old Prince Archie and 5-year-old Princess Lilibet's first day of school. For now, the family is reportedly living in the Cotswolds on a friend's property, where they intend to stay "indefinitely," according to the Daily Mail. In the meantime, they are searching for the perfect home. An insider told the outlet, "There is [a real estate] agent involved but they have not seen anywhere yet, so they have not bought yet... The houses that they are looking at are so huge that you need to go in person and it's also a really big commitment... They have a number of requirements."

So, how huge is "huge," in this case? Rumor has it Meghan wants nine bedrooms, as well as a personal film studio. Harry, on the other hand, wants plenty of land. It's safe to say this wishlist doesn't sound like that of a couple who only plans to be in the country for a short while.