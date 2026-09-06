The Unexpected Workout That Keeps Pamela Anderson In Bombshell Shape

As Pamela Anderson has gotten older, she's become more focused on her overall well-being and has added some things to her routine to help keep her in shape. In 2022, Anderson told E! News she loves pilates but, more recently, the actor seems to have found the ultimate alternative to the gym — and it doesn't even require a treadmill. Anderson, who's best known for her role as the red-swimsuit-wearing lifeguard C.J. Parker on "Baywatch," revealed she stays in shape by spending time in her garden. "All of my ideas come to me in the garden," she told People in July 2026. "It just clears my mind. Something about nature and just being surrounded by this really positive life force, you can make better decisions in the garden," she added.

While you might not think gardening is a great way to burn calories, Anderson disagrees. "It's a good workout!" she told the outlet, adding, "I think it's better than going to the gym, doing garden work." From digging and planting, to weeding and lifting — and maybe even hauling a wheelbarrow from time to time — it seems as though Anderson is onto something that many people can get behind. But the appeal of having a garden goes beyond exercise for Anderson, who also seems to enjoy the opportunity to slow things down a bit — a win-win, if you will.