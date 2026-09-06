The Unexpected Workout That Keeps Pamela Anderson In Bombshell Shape
As Pamela Anderson has gotten older, she's become more focused on her overall well-being and has added some things to her routine to help keep her in shape. In 2022, Anderson told E! News she loves pilates but, more recently, the actor seems to have found the ultimate alternative to the gym — and it doesn't even require a treadmill. Anderson, who's best known for her role as the red-swimsuit-wearing lifeguard C.J. Parker on "Baywatch," revealed she stays in shape by spending time in her garden. "All of my ideas come to me in the garden," she told People in July 2026. "It just clears my mind. Something about nature and just being surrounded by this really positive life force, you can make better decisions in the garden," she added.
While you might not think gardening is a great way to burn calories, Anderson disagrees. "It's a good workout!" she told the outlet, adding, "I think it's better than going to the gym, doing garden work." From digging and planting, to weeding and lifting — and maybe even hauling a wheelbarrow from time to time — it seems as though Anderson is onto something that many people can get behind. But the appeal of having a garden goes beyond exercise for Anderson, who also seems to enjoy the opportunity to slow things down a bit — a win-win, if you will.
Pamela Anderson enjoys being outdoors
Pamela Anderson's love of the outdoors extends beyond tending to her garden. She also heads outside for a walk as part of her daily routine. "I walk every morning; I have to get fresh air — no matter the weather," she told NewBeauty in February 2026. "I've always been a nature lover. It has reset me time and again — even in the hardest of times. I can find happiness outside, in the forest or on the beach. I put my toes in the ocean, and all is well," she added.
Anderson has also been open about how her approach to staying active has changed over the years. In a 2017 People interview (via Woman's Day), she said she didn't work out much and preferred activities that made her feel good, including walking on the beach or through a museum. She also said she's always stretched and used resistance to keep her body strong, while noting she also loves dancing. "I'm double-jointed and need to keep my strength. I'm more flexible than strong," she explained.