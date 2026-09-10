Celine Dion's Vibrant Paris Comeback Is Delighting Fans — But Reportedly Worrying Her Sons

About a week ahead of Celine Dion's highly-anticipated return to performing, a video of the star began making the rounds on X. "Celine Dion spotted dancing for fans in Paris," the caption said, alongside a video of the star looking happy while dancing for a cheering crowd. Fans were thrilled to see that she's looking and feeling healthy again. "After what she has had to come through it's amazing to see," one X user commented. "Ugh she looks so happy & healthy. We love to see it!!" wrote another. "It warms my heart SO MUCH to see her doing so well! Oh, Celine, we love you," someone added. Yet, some commenters voiced their concerns. "We asked her to stay inside for now but she stubborn," someone wrote with a crying emoji. Many fans echoed this sentiment.

Evidently, Dion's sons aren't the only ones hoping that the Grammy-winner is careful and cautious as she returns to performing. Yet, Dion reportedly credits her kids with getting her back in fighting — or should we say "dancing" — shape to begin with. "Celine doesn't know if she'd have had the strength to get this far without her sons," the source told Closer. "They tell her all the time that she can do anything she sets her mind to, and she says their belief in her is invaluable." So, surely they'll be there cheering her on when she returns to the stage.