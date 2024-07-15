Stiff Person Syndrome: Everything You Need To Know About The Rare Autoimmune Disease That Ended Celine Dion's Career

In 2022, Céline Dion received a heartbreaking diagnosis: She has stiff person syndrome (SPS). Dion is one of an estimated 8,000 people globally who have been diagnosed with this incredibly rare autoimmune neurological disease. Cleveland Clinic notes that around one in every 1 million people have SPS.

If you've never heard of SPS, you're not alone. It's not a disease that's talked about that much because it affects such a small number of people. Those with SPS deal with stiffness in their joints and muscles and experience muscle spasms, which can become pretty severe. Some with the disease inevitably lose their mobility. SPS usually affects the torso first, causing muscle stiffness in that area. This can eventually spread to the legs and arms, making walking and balancing hard, which often leads to injuries from falls. Dion has experienced all of these symptoms, and they have spread throughout her body — including her vocal cords. "Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I used to," she said in a video she posted about her diagnosis.

Dion has undoubtedly raised awareness surrounding this uncommon disorder and her own experiences. That said, there are still many fans who have questions about the disease and how the powerhouse singer has been doing. Here's what we know about SPS.