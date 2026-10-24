The Secret Feud Between Princess Diana And The Queen Mother Explained

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, might have been a doting grandmother in the eyes of the public, but behind closed doors, she could be a rather obdurate lady who kept a meticulous record of everyone's wrongdoings. In his book "Do Let's Have Another Drink!" Gareth Russell, who The Times described as someone who "bends over backwards to be fair," noted that the Queen Mother had "an Olympian ability to hold a grudge." If Princess Diana had still been alive today, she would likely concur, for the two women never quite saw eye to eye.

Things started off alright. The Queen Mother adored King Charles III, so when he announced his intentions to ask for Diana's hand in marriage, the matriarch gave the union her seal of approval. She even attempted to welcome Diana into the family, gifting her with a brooch adorned with diamonds and sapphires after she accepted Charles' proposal in 1981, according to William Shawcross' book, "Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother: The Official Biography." This tome carried weight since it was commissioned by the matriarch. In its pages, Shawcross noted (via The Telegraph) how pleased Diana was by the gift, telling her future grandmother-in-law, "One of the nicest things of being married to Charles is that I will be able to see more of you!"

Alas, that's not exactly how things panned out. According to Shawcross, the Queen Mother quickly grew concerned over Diana's ability to handle the royal pressure. She brought this up in a conversation with the comptroller of the Lord Chamberlain's Office, Sir John Jonston, telling him, "I think she's having difficulty finding her way." We now know that she was right.