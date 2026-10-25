Prince Harry Shared The Kind Of School Archie Wishes He Could Go To — Too Bad It 'Doesn't Exist'

On October 15, 2026, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a visit to Nottingham, in England, where they engaged in what resembled a royal walkabout and visited some of the charities they've been supporting over the years. Those who gathered to greet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were clearly excited to welcome the couple back into their midst. Eager to engage in conversation with one little girl, in particular, the prince immediately reassured her that she wasn't alone in her hatred of math; Prince Archie feels the same.

"Most people don't like math," Harry conceded (via X). "My son turned around to me and said, 'Can I go to a school that doesn't do math?' I said, 'It doesn't exist!'" The duke also provided some rare insight into Archie's first day at his new U.K. school, revealing that the young royal was met with disappointment when his first class was — you guessed it — math. Poor Archie, that's a rough start. Meghan and Harry have one major priority after their U.K. return: To ensure their kids adapt well. The royal defectors finally appearing in public together suggests Archie and his younger sister Princess Lilibet are settling in.

Archie might not be a fan of math, but he'll certainly need it if his dream of becoming an astronaut follows him into adulthood. In the Netflix docuseries "Heart of Invictus," Harry revealed that his son has big dreams, but they all have one thing in common — the little royal wants to fly. "When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it's an astronaut, other days it's a pilot — a helicopter pilot obviously," he shared proudly. Archie the astronaut has a nice ring to it. Better study up, bud!