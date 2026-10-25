Prince Harry Shared The Kind Of School Archie Wishes He Could Go To — Too Bad It 'Doesn't Exist'
On October 15, 2026, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a visit to Nottingham, in England, where they engaged in what resembled a royal walkabout and visited some of the charities they've been supporting over the years. Those who gathered to greet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were clearly excited to welcome the couple back into their midst. Eager to engage in conversation with one little girl, in particular, the prince immediately reassured her that she wasn't alone in her hatred of math; Prince Archie feels the same.
"Most people don't like math," Harry conceded (via X). "My son turned around to me and said, 'Can I go to a school that doesn't do math?' I said, 'It doesn't exist!'" The duke also provided some rare insight into Archie's first day at his new U.K. school, revealing that the young royal was met with disappointment when his first class was — you guessed it — math. Poor Archie, that's a rough start. Meghan and Harry have one major priority after their U.K. return: To ensure their kids adapt well. The royal defectors finally appearing in public together suggests Archie and his younger sister Princess Lilibet are settling in.
Prince Archie doesn't like MATH! 😂 pic.twitter.com/1jqrnoBZOK
— Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) October 15, 2026
Archie might not be a fan of math, but he'll certainly need it if his dream of becoming an astronaut follows him into adulthood. In the Netflix docuseries "Heart of Invictus," Harry revealed that his son has big dreams, but they all have one thing in common — the little royal wants to fly. "When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it's an astronaut, other days it's a pilot — a helicopter pilot obviously," he shared proudly. Archie the astronaut has a nice ring to it. Better study up, bud!
Harry knows what kind of school he doesn't want Archie to go to
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's childhoods are nothing like other royal kids, which is exactly how their parents want it. But after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. return, in August 2026, some royal experts were quick to surmise that the Sussexes were indeed planning on giving their children the traditional royal schooling; in other words, sending Archie to his father's alma mater, Eton College. Royal journalist Tom Sykes and British Vogue writer Plum Sykes discussed this on "The Royalist" podcast in September 2026, theorizing that the main reason for the couple's return was to enroll Archie in a suitable school that will help him get accepted to Eton when the time comes. "He's coming up to that critical prep school age, which is seven, eight," Plum reasoned. "That's when you get in the pipeline for, drum roll, Eton. [...] Harry went to Eton. He liked Eton."
Plum was notably wrong in that respect. Harry has long admitted that, for the most part, his time at Eton is not a part of his life he remembers fondly. So it might be safe to say the prince knows exactly which school he will not be sending his son to. In fact, Harry previously made it abundantly clear through his spokesperson, in a rare statement, that he does not intend to send his son to the elite boarding school, where Prince George is currently completing his secondary education. The duke issued the rare statement in September 2025 following relentless rumors positing that he was planning on sending Archie to Eton. "I can confirm that Prince Harry has not registered Archie for Eton and the duke has no plans to send his son to Eton," the spokesperson informed Express.