Archie & Lilibet's Childhoods Are Nothing Like Other Royal Kids. Here's Why

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Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may be British royals, but they certainly have not had a royal upbringing. Their cousins — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — have benefitted from the unique parenting style of Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, at the palace. Meanwhile, Lilibet and Archie have barely had any contact with their royal family members since their parents moved to California in 2020. They missed their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's, funeral and were abroad for their grandfather, King Charles III's, coronation. They were not even invited to the 2026 wedding of Princess Anne's son, Peter Philips, to Harriet Sperling. As far as royal events go, Archie and Lilibet are out of the loop — making their childhood totally different from that of their cousins.

As much as Archie and Lilibet have missed out on royal life, however, they have also gained new experiences in California. Rather than spend time at these incredibly public family events, Archie and Lilibet have enjoyed more privacy at home. Their childhood photos have not been plastered across magazine covers, their Christmas celebrations have not been captured by the paparazzi, and their playtime has not been limited by royal protocol. Archie and Lilibet may not know what it's like to study at Eton or Gordonstoun, but they have benefited from the peace of privacy since they were babies.