10 Classic TV Halloween Episodes From The '60s And '70s, Ranked

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When spooky season is in full effect, we all want something suitably seasonal to watch. Some of us seek out a horror movie that will really give us nightmares. Others are looking for treats, rather than tricks, so they may opt for the best Hallmark Channel Halloween movies of all time. Yet, some spooky fans are simply in search of the classics. If you prefer spending the Halloween season streaming classic movies, then perhaps some Halloween episodes of classic TV shows should be your next marathon.

TV from the '60s and '70s really has a way of really bringing on the nostalgia — whether you were actually watching these shows back then or not. So, enjoying Halloween episodes from this time period can be a particularly festive and fun way to spend the fall. Luckily, you don't need to come up with your Halloween '60s and '70s TV marathon schedule all on your own. We've ranked 10 classic Halloween episodes from that era, ending with our must-watch picks, and we've got all the info about how to watch them too. For more information on how we decided our ranking, stay tuned until the end. In the meantime, kick back, relax, and take a trick-or-treating trip down memory lane.