Lost In Space's Penny Is Now In Her 70s And Traded Her Long, Dark Hair For A Stunning Layered Chop

Many '60s shows continue to captivate audiences decades later and it's hard not to wonder what many of these stars look like today. The actor who played Tabitha on "Bewitched" is now in her 60s and a natural beauty without makeup, for example, and Angela Cartwright, who played Penny Robinson on another cult-classic, "Lost in Space," traded her long hair for a flattering short 'do. At the time of the show's airing, Cartwright was known for her gorgeous long brunette locks and bangs. Now in her 70s, fans of the show may be surprised to see how much the actor has changed up her look.

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Now, instead of her ultra-long strands, Cartwright wears her hair much shorter in a layered, voluminous style. She did, however, keep her iconic bangs all these years. While Cartwright has never publicly talked about the reason for chopping her hair, it's definitely a bob hairstyle you'll want to try if you're looking to do something different this fall. Cartwright has had a bob for years now but only more recently did she decide to fully embrace her grays — and she looks fabulous.