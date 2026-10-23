Lost In Space's Penny Is Now In Her 70s And Traded Her Long, Dark Hair For A Stunning Layered Chop
Many '60s shows continue to captivate audiences decades later and it's hard not to wonder what many of these stars look like today. The actor who played Tabitha on "Bewitched" is now in her 60s and a natural beauty without makeup, for example, and Angela Cartwright, who played Penny Robinson on another cult-classic, "Lost in Space," traded her long hair for a flattering short 'do. At the time of the show's airing, Cartwright was known for her gorgeous long brunette locks and bangs. Now in her 70s, fans of the show may be surprised to see how much the actor has changed up her look.
Now, instead of her ultra-long strands, Cartwright wears her hair much shorter in a layered, voluminous style. She did, however, keep her iconic bangs all these years. While Cartwright has never publicly talked about the reason for chopping her hair, it's definitely a bob hairstyle you'll want to try if you're looking to do something different this fall. Cartwright has had a bob for years now but only more recently did she decide to fully embrace her grays — and she looks fabulous.
Angela Cartwright initially wasn't open to a bob while filming Lost in Space
While Angela Cartwright has never looked better with a shorter chop, she actually admitted something in her personal scrapbook. At the time she filmed "Lost in Space," she wore a short wig because she wasn't ready to cut her long, luscious locks just yet. "I wasn't crazy about the bob they had me wear, but in the '70s, I did not want to cut my long hair...it was a compromise," she shared. Little did Cartwright know how much this cut would suit her later in life.
Cartwright also got candid in another scrapbook page about her life post-show, explaining what it was like to finally go for the chop. As it turns out, it wasn't the most comfortable experience. "I'll never forget the day I went to a famous hairdresser to upgrade my look and he took my long hair and chopped it off," she said. "Although I sat in shock I have to admit it was liberating." It seems Cartwright initially needed some time to adjust, but she must have come to love it eventually as she's still rocking it in 2026.