Quote Of The Day By Socrates: 'But If Death Is The Journey To Another Place, And...'

Much of Western philosophy as we know can be credited to Socrates. The famed Greek philosopher lived from 469 to 399 B.C. He was a foot soldier in Pericles' Athens. Yet, he soon became widely known for his philosophical teachings. He founded the Socratic method, which teaches through asking students questions, prompting critical thinking and reasoning until they come to the conclusion themselves, rather than simply supplying them with answers upfront.

Socrates did not write down his beliefs and teachings, himself. Instead, his thoughts have become known thanks to recordings from his students, namely fellow philosopher Plato. Socrates believed deeply in the importance of philosophizing and questioning everything. Yet, Socrates was clear about his awareness that neither he nor anyone knows everything and there is always more to examine and discover. Delving into and nurturing your soul, in Socrates' eyes, was far more important than any material concerns.

He was eventually put to death for his teachings, but he seemingly had no regrets about spreading the word about his beliefs. While on trial, he apparently told the court, "The unexamined life is not worth living" (via History). And that's why Socrates' unique view on death is today's quote of the day.