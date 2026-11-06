Here's What The Two Last Living Cast Members Of The Munsters Look Like Now

Butch Patrick was just 11 years old when he began acting on "The Munsters," and little did he know it would become a pop culture phenomenon. He later reflected on its popularity in an interview with the New Hampshire Union Leader, discussing why he believed it connected so well with audiences. "The reason that it was so popular, in my opinion, was that it was produced by the same team that did 'Leave it to Beaver,' and so it had that same strong family dynamic at its core," he said. "We were a very entertaining group of people. Yes, we were different, and yes, we were weird, but at the end of the day, it was a show about a tight-knit family with good moral fiber."

Even though his time on the show is over, nowadays, Patrick is still active on the panel and convention circuit and also does meet and greets. He is not one of the many child stars who ditched Hollywood, as he's made plenty of appearances in 2026 alone and still has a few coming up for the rest of the year. The photo on the right was taken in March 2025 and, as you can see, his smile hasn't changed a bit, and he's still a fan of wearing Munsters merch himself. It was also announced in September 2026 that Patrick would be joining the voice cast of the upcoming animated film "The House on Halloween Hill."