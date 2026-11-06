Here's What The Two Last Living Cast Members Of The Munsters Look Like Now
"The Munsters" was a classic family sitcom with a satirical twist. It premiered in 1964, providing a delightfully spooky take on the traditional family archetype at the time. While the original only ran for two seasons, it saw plenty of success with fans, even scoring a Golden Globe nomination at the time for Best Television Series. It also inspired a revival in the '80s, starring actor John Schuck, called "The Munsters Today." Sadly, a lot of the original cast have died at this point. But if you're wondering what the last living stars of this hit '60s show look like today, you've come to the right place.
As of November 2026, the last surviving cast members of "The Munsters" are Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster, and Pat Priest, who played Marilyn Munster (pictured above). Patrick, now 73, is still very involved with the franchise and often still makes public appearances for fans of the show. While Priest is less active than she used to be, she's still done plenty of interviews about her time on the show. See what else these two have been up to in the years since the show below.
Butch Patrick's smile hasn't changed a bit
Butch Patrick was just 11 years old when he began acting on "The Munsters," and little did he know it would become a pop culture phenomenon. He later reflected on its popularity in an interview with the New Hampshire Union Leader, discussing why he believed it connected so well with audiences. "The reason that it was so popular, in my opinion, was that it was produced by the same team that did 'Leave it to Beaver,' and so it had that same strong family dynamic at its core," he said. "We were a very entertaining group of people. Yes, we were different, and yes, we were weird, but at the end of the day, it was a show about a tight-knit family with good moral fiber."
Even though his time on the show is over, nowadays, Patrick is still active on the panel and convention circuit and also does meet and greets. He is not one of the many child stars who ditched Hollywood, as he's made plenty of appearances in 2026 alone and still has a few coming up for the rest of the year. The photo on the right was taken in March 2025 and, as you can see, his smile hasn't changed a bit, and he's still a fan of wearing Munsters merch himself. It was also announced in September 2026 that Patrick would be joining the voice cast of the upcoming animated film "The House on Halloween Hill."
Pat Priest lays low these days, but now rocks a much shorter pixie cut
While the part of Marilyn Munster was originally played by Beverly Owen for 15 episodes, Pat Priest took over in episode 16 and portrayed the character for the rest of the show's run. After her time on the show, Priest enjoyed plenty of other acting success and guest-starred on other popular shows of the late '60s and early '70s like "Mission: Impossible" and "Bewitched." However, once the '70s hit, Priest stepped away from acting and chose to live a more low-key life in Idaho with her family. She then decided to pursue a career in real estate.
Now 90 years old, it seems Priest lays low these days. The above photo on the right was taken in 2018 and Priest rocks a much shorter pixie cut now. Even if we haven't seen much of her lately, she used to appear with Butch Patrick at conventions and the two also did a Munsters reunion interview in 2025 on That's Classic!
Even though she isn't as active in 2026, she has still shared fond memories of filming "The Munsters" over the years. As the only "normal"-leaning cast member, Priest wasn't subjected to hours in the makeup chair like her co-stars. She shared in a Sidewalks Entertainment interview that folks on set were often spooked by some of the actors in their makeup, but Priest stayed true to the show's spirit. "When you know somebody, you don't see anything — color, deformity, or weirdness — you just see the beauty within them," she said.