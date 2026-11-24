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In 1979, Meryl Streep starred opposite Dustin Hoffman in writer-director Robert Benton's "Kramer vs. Kramer," in which the two actors portray a couple who become embroiled in a bitter custody battle in the wake of their divorce. The film was a massive commercial and critical success, ultimately taking home best picture at the 52nd Academy Awards. Benton himself won two Oscars that night, for best directing and best adapted screenplay, while Hoffman and Streep won best actor and best supporting actress, respectively. But while they were all smiles after the ceremony (see above), the production of "Kramer vs. Kramer" was far from pleasant.

In fact, the animosity between the two stars notably didn't stop when Benton yelled "cut." Over the years, the real-life feud between Streep and Hoffman has largely been attributed to Hoffman allegedly taking Method acting way too far while working on "Kramer vs. Kramer." Most of the horror stories from the set of the film involve "The Graduate" star ostensibly trying to get more genuine onscreen reactions out of Streep through let's just say "questionable" means — including by slapping her across the face for real and invoking the name of Streep's then-recently-deceased partner John Cazale (of "The Godfather" and "Dog Day Afternoon" fame).

As producer Richard Fischoff acknowledged, in a 2016 Vanity Fair piece by author Michael Schulman, which was adapted from his book, "Her Again: Becoming Meryl Streep," "He was goading her and provoking her, using stuff that he knew about her personal life and about John to get the response that he thought she should be giving in the performance." Fischoff even recalled Streep, who was likely still reeling from the tragedy, storming off.