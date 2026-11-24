Meryl Streep And Dustin Hoffman's On-Screen Kramer Vs. Kramer War Boiled Over Into Real Life
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In 1979, Meryl Streep starred opposite Dustin Hoffman in writer-director Robert Benton's "Kramer vs. Kramer," in which the two actors portray a couple who become embroiled in a bitter custody battle in the wake of their divorce. The film was a massive commercial and critical success, ultimately taking home best picture at the 52nd Academy Awards. Benton himself won two Oscars that night, for best directing and best adapted screenplay, while Hoffman and Streep won best actor and best supporting actress, respectively. But while they were all smiles after the ceremony (see above), the production of "Kramer vs. Kramer" was far from pleasant.
In fact, the animosity between the two stars notably didn't stop when Benton yelled "cut." Over the years, the real-life feud between Streep and Hoffman has largely been attributed to Hoffman allegedly taking Method acting way too far while working on "Kramer vs. Kramer." Most of the horror stories from the set of the film involve "The Graduate" star ostensibly trying to get more genuine onscreen reactions out of Streep through let's just say "questionable" means — including by slapping her across the face for real and invoking the name of Streep's then-recently-deceased partner John Cazale (of "The Godfather" and "Dog Day Afternoon" fame).
As producer Richard Fischoff acknowledged, in a 2016 Vanity Fair piece by author Michael Schulman, which was adapted from his book, "Her Again: Becoming Meryl Streep," "He was goading her and provoking her, using stuff that he knew about her personal life and about John to get the response that he thought she should be giving in the performance." Fischoff even recalled Streep, who was likely still reeling from the tragedy, storming off.
Where do Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman stand today?
During a January 2018 interview with The New York Times, Meryl Streep opened up about Dustin Hoffman getting physical with her. "[W]hen you're an actor [...] you have to feel free. I'm sure that I have inadvertently hurt people in physical scenes. But there's a certain amount of forgiveness in that," she said. "But this was my first movie, and it was my first take in my first movie, and he just slapped me. And you see it in the movie. It was overstepping." For his part, Hoffman has never directly addressed the claims that he slapped Streep or deliberately brought up John Cazale to provoke her.
However, he has broadly owned up to being overly aggressive on the set of "Kramer vs. Kramer," which the "All the President's Men" star attributed to the real-life divorce he was going through at the time. "I'm sure I was acting out on her throughout the movie," the actor conceded in a 2001 behind-the-scenes documentary about the movie (via HuffPost). That being said, the Oscar winner did address a separate incident where he unexpectedly threw a wine glass near Streep's head. "She was pi**ed," Hoffman confessed.
For her part Streep, who has undergone a stunning transformation since her early days in Hollywood, clarified that, nearly 30 years later, she was no longer angry at Hoffman. "All is forgiven. And I really, really love him. And I think he's an amazing actor. But boy, I was mad that day [of the slap]," she gushed in a July 2008 appearance on "Friday Night with Jonathan Ross." As pictured above, Streep also spoke with her former co-star when he was honored by the Kennedy Center in 2012.