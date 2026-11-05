The Worst-Dressed Celebs In Daytime Emmys History
From soap operas to talk shows, the stars of the most famous daytime TV series definitely have their work cut out for them. There are so many celebrities who surprisingly got their start on soap operas, and the grueling schedules make this far from an easy gig. The same goes for folks working on talk shows that go live every day of the week. So, it's only fair that the stars working on these shows are honored for their efforts. This is precisely why the Daytime Emmy Awards were born in 1974. In the decades since then, the Daytime Emmys have honored many stars, and we've gotten to see their outfits on many red carpets — for better or worse.
The worst-dressed Emmys moments of all time have certainly lived in infamy. The bad Daytime Emmy Awards ensembles that have hit the red carpet over the years are no different. While these stars may make daytime television what it is, in some cases, we're lucky their wardrobe departments have their backs most of the time. We've compiled some of the worst of the worst Daytime Emmy Awards outfits in history as undeniable proof.
Louie Anderson showed up in full circus ringmaster garb
Considering the fact that Louie Anderson was a comedian, maybe it's no surprise that he enjoyed a humorous ensemble. He took home the 1997 award for outstanding performer in an animated program for his show "Life with Louie," and he dressed the part in a red coat with long tails, which tied into the inherent whimsy of animation. Despite the reasoning behind this ensemble, it still felt like a bit of an eyesore at an otherwise serious event.
Melody Thomas Scott apparently wanted everyone on the red carpet to pledge allegiance to her
At the 2002 Daytime Emmy Awards, Melody Thomas Scott was very clear about one thing: she was proud to be an American. And, hey — it was a very specific moment in American history, so it's easy to understand the sentiment. Even so, this ensemble was anything but subtle. The silhouette with the A-line skirt, strapless neckline, and train made it look like a bizarrely patriotic wedding dress, and that just doesn't make much sense for the Daytime Emmys.
Paulo Benedeti kept the sun out of his eyes, but at what cost?
While it's definitely not a hard and fast rule, sunglasses on the red carpet frequently feel like a faux pas, since they sometimes make an outfit look more casual. This was the case with Paulo Benedeti's shades at the 2002 Daytime Emmy Awards. These orange lenses paired with bold gold frames may have been somewhat trendier back in the early aughts, but they still weren't a great choice. Pairing them with a suit with silver pinstripes only made the look weirder.
We had to do a double-take to make sure Victoria Rowell didn't have a bird on her head
At the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2004, Victoria Rowell was very close to looking like a vision in white and touches of lavender. Unfortunately, as we've learned, a bad accessory can make for a bad outfit, and such was the case here. Her feathery purple fascinator was quite the dramatic statement, and the odd accessory totally took away from Rowell's look and became the sole focus.
Stacy Haiduk broke the unspoken rule of no corpses on the red carpet
When we say a red carpet look is disturbing, we don't usually mean it this literally. In 2009, Stacy Haiduk carried her taxidermied "The Young and the Restless" co-star, Mr. Kitty, on the Daytime Emmys red carpet. " ... he deserved to be at the Emmys," she told the New York Post at the time. Carrying a stuffed animal might have been cute. A real cat in a harness who loves brushing shoulders with celebs? Even better. But, this felt weird, sad, and definitely not appropriate for any red carpet.
Katherine Kelly Lang's dress looked like something you could get from Spirit Halloween with a pair of fake fangs
There's something about sheer black fabric layered over red satin that just screams "Halloween." Apparently, though, Katherine Kelly Lang didn't agree with this when she showed up to the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2014. Her gown featured a long, black outer layer with a short train draped on top of a shiny red minidress. She was likely going for drama, and she achieved that goal. Unfortunately, it looked more suited for a vampire costume than the red carpet.
Rome Flynn's outfit seemed outdated (and inspired by Christmas wrapping paper)
By the time the 2018 Daytime Emmys took place, we're pretty sure white skinny jeans were already on their way out. In Rome Flynn's defense, this bold pant choice certainly did have its moment. Even at their trendiest, however, it's hard to imagine white skinny jeans styled with black dress shoes, a white shirt, and a black blazer with Christmas-like red and silver stripes was ever a great fashion statement.
We wouldn't have been surprised to see Sara Gilbert spin her head all the way around in this outfit
We all know that Sara Gilbert has her own unique style, and we definitely appreciate that. Unfortunately, her look at the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards was too close to Beetlejuice for comfort. Black and white is probably one of the safest color palettes out there for an outfit. When you opt for a sequined jacket with black and white vertical stripes, though, you have to know that everyone is thinking of a glam version of the spooky, iconic '80s character.
Lauren Koslow sported three outfits at once
Lauren Koslow hit the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards red carpet in what appeared to be three outfits at the same time. Interestingly, some of these pieces looked a bit like they might make a worst-dressed list individually. Not only were the floral pants too long, but it was hard to tell what the print actually was. The black blazer didn't quite go with the color scheme of the pants, and the same goes for the giant white bow top, which was totally overpowering.
Sheryl Underwood's sleeves had major skunk energy
2021 turned the Daytime Emmy Awards virtual and, to be fair, who among us was dressing our best during the COVID-19 lockdown era? Even so, we simply can't condone this blazer Sheryl Underwood rocked for the occasion. A fluffy cuff is an iconic statement style, and it often looks cool and high-drama. The black-and-white speckled pattern on these sleeves, though, had undeniable skunk vibes. While we have nothing against skunks, it just didn't look particularly fashion-forward, and it was a tad distracting.
Kate Linder looked like she was trapped in a roll of the world's worst wallpaper
The list of worst-dressed celebs at the 2026 Daytime Emmys featured quite a few worthy names. Yet, Kate Linder was among the worst of the worst thanks to the bold, wallpaper-like pattern she wore head to toe. The high contrast of her outfit's black and gold print made it very distracting, and using so much of it for the floor-length gown overwhelmed Linder even more. Adding a cape over her shoulders and back was an additionally strange choice.