The Worst-Dressed Celebs In Daytime Emmys History

From soap operas to talk shows, the stars of the most famous daytime TV series definitely have their work cut out for them. There are so many celebrities who surprisingly got their start on soap operas, and the grueling schedules make this far from an easy gig. The same goes for folks working on talk shows that go live every day of the week. So, it's only fair that the stars working on these shows are honored for their efforts. This is precisely why the Daytime Emmy Awards were born in 1974. In the decades since then, the Daytime Emmys have honored many stars, and we've gotten to see their outfits on many red carpets — for better or worse.

The worst-dressed Emmys moments of all time have certainly lived in infamy. The bad Daytime Emmy Awards ensembles that have hit the red carpet over the years are no different. While these stars may make daytime television what it is, in some cases, we're lucky their wardrobe departments have their backs most of the time. We've compiled some of the worst of the worst Daytime Emmy Awards outfits in history as undeniable proof.