The Worst-Dressed Emmys Moments Of All Time

While some people use the Emmy Awards as a chance to show off fashionable outfits, others totally miss the mark. Hosted by the Television Academy Foundation, these prestigious awards honor the best and brightest TV stars. However, even some A-listers, including Kaley Cuoco of "The Big Bang Theory," "Friends" actor Jennifer Aniston, and "Schitt's Creek" star Daniel Levy, have experienced fashion fails on the Emmys red carpet.

Similar to the worst-dressed celebrities in Oscars history or the worst Grammys looks of all time, this list doesn't mean that the celebrities involved are never fashionable. In fact, the same celebs are often very trendy at other times. They just happened to go a little too bold at the Emmys in certain years, wearing outfits that didn't look flattering on them. Some tried so hard to be different that they looked jarring and out of style.

As is the case with other awards shows, sometimes the Emmys have showcased best-dressed stars; other times, like in 2025, the Emmys were a total fashion disaster. We're focusing on the latter below, bringing together some of the wild, weird, and worst-dressed Emmys moments of all time.