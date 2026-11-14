Christian Siriano's Best Project Runway Moments Fans Still Talk About

Christian Siriano, arguably the most famous winner from the fashion TV competition "Project Runway," has dressed the A-list of the A-list, from Zendaya to Lady Gaga to Michelle Obama. Despite all that undisputed success, Siriano's fans still fondly remember the iconic moments from the show that made him famous.

"I know some people didn't like him on his season, but he was my favorite and he's my favorite winner," said one user on Reddit about Siriano's time designing garments for Michael Kors and Nina Garcia's approval. "Season 4 on a whole was pretty darn great, I loved most of the designers personalities and there were no villains." That fan's not alone. "All I remember is [Siriano] and the magic he created," added one Facebook user. "That dude can dress women so beautifully and dramatically of any size! I knew he would do big things." But it's not just his design prowess that has kept him in viewers' minds since he debuted on the small screen in 2007. Siriano also had a memorable of-the-time side-swept haircut, a caché of equally iconic catchphrases, and serious fearlessness. As he himself would put it, he was fierce. So fierce, he later took over Tim Gunn's position as mentor.

Christian Siriano has gone from aspiring fashion designer to red carpet mainstay, and it's been quite a journey to witness. So, whether as a designer or a mentor, let's take a look at the Siriano moments from "Project Runway" fans are still talking about.