Christian Siriano's Best Project Runway Moments Fans Still Talk About
Christian Siriano, arguably the most famous winner from the fashion TV competition "Project Runway," has dressed the A-list of the A-list, from Zendaya to Lady Gaga to Michelle Obama. Despite all that undisputed success, Siriano's fans still fondly remember the iconic moments from the show that made him famous.
"I know some people didn't like him on his season, but he was my favorite and he's my favorite winner," said one user on Reddit about Siriano's time designing garments for Michael Kors and Nina Garcia's approval. "Season 4 on a whole was pretty darn great, I loved most of the designers personalities and there were no villains." That fan's not alone. "All I remember is [Siriano] and the magic he created," added one Facebook user. "That dude can dress women so beautifully and dramatically of any size! I knew he would do big things." But it's not just his design prowess that has kept him in viewers' minds since he debuted on the small screen in 2007. Siriano also had a memorable of-the-time side-swept haircut, a caché of equally iconic catchphrases, and serious fearlessness. As he himself would put it, he was fierce. So fierce, he later took over Tim Gunn's position as mentor.
Christian Siriano has gone from aspiring fashion designer to red carpet mainstay, and it's been quite a journey to witness. So, whether as a designer or a mentor, let's take a look at the Siriano moments from "Project Runway" fans are still talking about.
Christian Siriano made a hilarious entrance on Project Runway
In 2007, a 21-year-old Christian Siriano first stepped into the "Project Runway" fray, and he had the confidence of someone who'd already designed a gown for Oprah Winfrey and been called Designer of the Decade by the charity Couture For A Cause. While it'd be another few years before he actually achieved those major career milestones, just before his time on the show, he'd finished working under the tutelage of legendary British designers Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood.
"I'm kind of fierce, and I'm kind of a celebrity... in my own head," said Siriano in his audition video shown on "Project Runway." He quickly became a celebrity in the heads of those who watched the show too. Between stating that he'd rather own clothes than a bed and his iconic emo bouffant, he got and has kept fans talking. "I loved him from the beginning," wrote a user on Reddit. "He always had the 'IT' factor, as 'annoying' as most designers thought he may have been they ALL gave him his credit," added another user in the comments.
In his first episode of "Project Runway," when Siriano was reviewing the garment he made to express himself as a designer, he summed up himself — and why people love him — perfectly in a piece to camera. "I felt really accomplished; the jacket fit so good I dunno how that happened," he said. "It was like perfect." There's no false modesty here, not that we'd want any.
His avant-garde collaboration still amazes Project Runway fans
Whether it's skate brand Supreme putting their signature red Futura-fonted logo on Louis Vuitton's bags or masters of irony Balenciaga making a line of Crocs footwear, in the fashion world, collaborations are a big thing. However, "Project Runway" was getting designers to work together long before the collaboration boom of the 2010s. In fact, it led to one of the best (and most well-remembered) Christian Siriano designs, when he teamed up with Chris March.
The dress they created together for the avant-garde challenge was a homage to the Elizabethan era, with a jaw-dropping ruffled collar that rose high above the model's head, an impressively detailed bodice, and a long train. If it were a wedding dress, it'd be one of the best celebrity wedding looks from 2026 (or any other year).
The look is an icon among all the iconic looks from the show. "Still maybe the most memorable single fashion shot from Project Runway," as one fan on the "Project Runway" Reddit put it. "I remember [C]hristian [S]iriano because of this dress," said a different user on Reddit. "This dress is what made him the winner, head and shoulders above everyone else that season," agreed another user in response. Indeed, the look was peerless and the pair came in first place that week. That's not the last time these two Chrises would maximize their joint slay, but more on that next.
The Season 4 winner's wondrous wrestling design
"Listen, only Christian [Siriano] can turn wrestling outfits into couture," wrote one user on Reddit, gushing about the look he made for a WWE wrestler as part of a "Project Runway" challenge. "Ferosha Couture [Siriano's alter ego he draws on for motivation] is an icon and I will [hear] no different."
They're not wrong, the look he designed for pro wrestler Kristal was iconic. It featured a skin-tight lace crop top and leggings, with some leather cut-out trousers and a sleeveless jacket. The look was topped off with a panther-black fur scarf and heels. "I just knew my outfit was the most wearable," said Siriano, giving a rundown of the design on "Project Runway," as the look was revealed. "It had pieces; it was sexy," he added. "I love this outfit more than the other outfits I've made on the show."
March ended up winning the challenge, but Siriano's look sure impressed viewers, too. "Christian's outfit is stunning," wrote a commenter on YouTube. "Chris [March] and Christians looks were fabulous and fierce," added another in the comments. Those two Chrises knew their stuff, eh? And yes, Kristal loved her look as much as Siriano and the fans did. This outfit is a total, not technical, knockout.
Christian Siriano's fine art-inspired look was more than fine
In the fine art challenge, Christian Siriano created just that. "The outfit was so hot," he said of his own design while a model walked down on the catwalk on "Project Runway." "I know it was really avant-garde, and kind of over the top, but for the runway, for a show, it was perfect." That's his quintessential confidence coming through. But it's not without justification. The look has stood the test of time and stuck in viewers' heads.
"Christian's outfit is one of the best ive seen in the 21 seasons of Project Runway," said one fan of the show in the YouTube comments. "Has something magical, its the best of the best in terms of design," they added. "The fact that Christian once again made several pieces — and intricate ones to that — when the others made one or two pieces is mindblowing," added another in the comments section. "Well deserved win!" Well deserved, indeed.
The winning look was inspired by a 1665 Bartolome Esteban Murillo painting and featured large, billowing white sleeves, a black asymmetrical jacket-slash-vest atop it, and skin-tight jean-slash-leggings with leather high-heeled boots. You'd be forgiven for thinking this look was made by iconic ex-Dior and Maison Margiela creative director John Galliano. Or, if you thought this was some indie sleaze scenester who time-traveled from the late 1600s or early 1700s, in the best way possible.
His final runway show as a contestant left mouths agape
Just when you thought his "Project Runway" looks couldn't be more iconic, Christian Siriano unleashed his final collection. Between his two-toned dress, his brilliant black looks, and daringly oversized hats, he had titans of the fashion industry like Victoria Beckham fawning. "I loved everything that you did," Posh Spice said during the "Project Runway" Season 4 finale. "It was very much my taste and my style," she added. "So, rather than fierce, I would say that you're major." With praise like that, it wouldn't take a fashion trend analyst to tell you Siriano walked away with the $100,000 prize.
It was a seriously sophisticated and stunning collection. So much so, it remains top of mind for "Project Runway" fans to this day. "I legit gasped when the woman with the giant oversized hat and big ruffles turned the corner," said one user on Reddit in 2024. "This sealed this winner forever at number one," they added. "[Siriano] understands drama and he quite paints the picture who the woman should be when wearing his garments." (If you needed any further proof of that, check out Siriano's red carpet looks that had heads turning.) "Christian's collection is on another level, full of techniques," wrote a commenter on YouTube in 2025. "This is the reason why he is the most successful contestant." Here's how Siriano stacks up against the other successful "Project Runway" stars today.
Christian Siriano's workroom shenanigans still have fans fawning
"After so many seasons now, the high caliber and talent of the designers overall on season 4 remains the best," said one commenter on YouTube, under a montage of Christian Siriano's funniest and fiercest moments as a contestant on "Project Runway." "I remember that everything he made was black, he never stopped talking and he is the first person I ever heard say 'hot mess' lol," added another in the comments section.
As compilations go, this one is a barnburner. It features all of Siriano's classic catchphrases (fierce, j'adore, et cetera), his no-holds-barred quips, his non-stop playfulness when sewing garments, and even other contestants doing their own impressions of him. Basically, he had the boundless energy of a puppy that hasn't been walked in a week, and the show was all the better for it. "I know some people didn't like him on his season, but he was my favorite and he's my favorite winner," wrote one user on Reddit under a post of the montage. "I think about him so much when watching PR," added another Redditor. Indeed, his time on the show was so memorable that "Project Runway"-era Siriano was parodied by Amy Poehler on "Saturday Night Live" in 2008, and she was sure to include all of his catchphrases. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, isn't it?
In 2019, Christian Siriano became a Project Runway mentor
It's a tale as old as time: the student becomes the master. We've seen it in "Star Wars" and "The Karate Kid," but also on "Project Runway." In 2019, the fashion design competition got re-tailored and patched up, so to speak. The show got a new host, new judges, and it returned to its spiritual home on Bravo. But the fans' favorite part of the good-as-new format? Christian Siriano's fresh role as a mentor, taking over from Tim Gunn. The contestant had become the mentor.
As per a poll by Gold Derby, 54% of fans said that Siriano's new gig, which began in Season 17 of the show, made the whole thing work. "I did miss Tim Gunn, a fabulous mentor and teacher," said one respondent in the comments. "[B]ut I thought Christian did great for a first-time mentor." Another respondent added, "I love Christian's skillful mentoring and his knack for throwing in a touch of the diva for fun."
You may have thought Siriano would take a back seat, considering his job description differed from the last time he was on the show. However, as a mentor, he was fierce as ever. "My favorite moment will always be when they were in [Mood Fabrics, the fabric shop regularly featured on the show]," said one user on Reddit. "Christian just yells, 'is NO ONE getting color?' I love him so much." It's a moment that's especially funny when you consider his own aversion to color when he was a contestant on the show.
He didn't mince words on the Project Runway After Show
Fierce is fierce, as they say. That's true if Christian Siriano's time as a mentor on "Project Runway" is anything to go by. As a contestant on the show, Siriano had a flair for a turn of phrase and an opinion that could cut anyone to the core. As a mentor, not much changed. That was clear on the Siriano-hosted "Project Runway After Show."
Take his interview with eliminated contestant Alan Gonzalez from Season 18. "It would've taken more than a Christmas miracle to save him with that elf rave look, let me tell you," said Siriano when introducing his guest on the Bravo show. After Gonzalez got settled in his seat, a faux-exasperated Siriano quipped, "It's going to be a long one. Only a 10-minute show, I'm not going to make it through." Reflecting on Gonzalez's design for the unconventional holiday materials challenge, Siriano remembered advising against putting the model in giant furry platform heel snow boots. "You and your model were like, 'Oh, it's winter wonderland, she's a snow bunny.' Girl, please," Siriano recalled to Gonzalez on the after show. "You know what it is, I can't tell you what to do, but I said it at least three times." Gonzalez, who was sent home because of that design, acknowledged that he should've listened to Siriano's words of workroom wisdom.
The after show is no longer on air, but some fans wish it was. "Anyone else miss the aftershow that Christian Siriano hosted the last two seasons [of] Project Runway [it] was on Peacock/NBC?" asked one user on Reddit.
Christian Siriano's friendship with a contestant got off to a rocky start
There are some strict rules "Project Runway" contestants are forced to follow. However, there's no rule about not chatting back to a mentor, and that's what contestant Bones Jones did to Christian Siriano in Season 19. When Siriano offered his expertise, Jones — who was a team leader for that week's challenge — shot him down, saying he didn't want the show's mentor's takes to influence his team's vision. "I mean, I don't need to be here, because there's issues with every single one of these looks, so you guys should first work on that before you even not want opinions," said Siriano in response on "Project Runway." Understandably, Jones' teammates balked at the way their leader dismissed Siriano.
It was certainly a memorable moment. As one user on X put it, "Wow, Bones. Like Christian or not. That was a major boundary crossing, and disrespectful." But thankfully, by the end of Jones' time on the show, he and Siriano were firm friends. On the "Project Runway After Show," the pair even candidly chatted about their tense exchange. "I do like that we went from a fight to you giving me a durag at the end," said Siriano. "Fight to being tight."
"Listen, good luck with everything. You are so creative, so talented, you made it really far," Siriano told Jones as he left "Project Runway." "Be super proud, okay? Call me anytime you need anything, okay?" Excuse us, but we're getting a little teary-eyed.
Season 21's Dolly Parton debacle
On Season 21 of "Project Runway," contestants were tasked with putting a modern spin on the age-old cowboy look. At one point, Christian Siriano mentioned country legend and style icon Dolly Parton as a point of reference only to find out contestant Yuchen Han didn't know who the "Coat of Many Colors" singer was. Luckily, Siriano was there to educate and inform.
"It was really bad, we cut out a lot," said Siriano on the "Tamron Hall Show." "We had to stop. I was like, 'All cameras stop.' I was like, 'We have to talk to this child.' Because that is a problem. I don't care how old you are, you need to know who Dolly Parton is." Hall found it funny, as did the fashion design competition's fans.
In fairness, Han, who is now based in New York City, was born and raised in China, so we do give him some grace regarding the gaps in his American cultural references and his level of familiarity with Western wear. Sadly, his crash course on Parton wasn't enough to push him through to the next challenge, as his design that week ended up costing him his place as a contender. (That said, he was given a copy of "Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones," a book documenting Parton's fashion journey, as he left the show.) Parton-gate sure got a chuckle out of fans, though. As one Redditor quipped, "Yuchen (elim) the real crime isn't the [design], it's not knowing who Dolly Parton is."