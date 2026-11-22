Tony Curtis' Five Kids Didn't See A Dime Of Inheritance After His Death
The legendary actor Tony Curtis was famous for playing the leading man in some of Hollywood's most classic films, but he would later become known as one of several celebrities who disinherited their own children. Curtis — who was married six times — had five children, including famous actress Jamie Lee Curtis. He welcomed Jamie Lee and his eldest daughter, Kelly, with his first wife, Janet Leigh, followed by daughters Alexandra and Allegra with his second wife, Christine Kaufmann. Tony's only son, Nicholas, was born to his third wife, Leslie Allen. (Tragically, Nicholas died of a heroin overdose at age 23 in 1994.)
Following Tony's death in 2010, he reportedly left behind a $60 million estate, though none of his children inherited a dime. Tony's will explicitly stated the exclusion of his children, instead entrusting most of his assets to his wife of 12 years, Jill Vandenberg. "We were all blindsided, and it was very painful," Allegra told Inside Edition in 2011, insisting her father's will didn't accurately represent his wishes. "I believe he was influenced, and we all know who he was influenced by," she added. Though Allegra didn't drop any names, her older sister Kelly filed a petition to challenge Tony's will, claiming in court docs that the disinheritance of his children was the result of "duress, fraud, or undue influence by Jill Curtis and/ or others." Her request was denied by the court.
Jill, however, claimed that Tony was "very specific in his wishes" to disinherit his own children, per Inside Edition. As the sole beneficiary of his estate, Jill auctioned off more than $600,000 worth of his belongings in 2011, including personal letters and other sentimental items. "This is not what my dad would have wanted," said Allegra, per the Hollywood Reporter. "He deserves better."
Jamie Lee Curtis went on to earn her own fortune
It's no secret that Jamie Lee Curtis had a complicated relationship with her father, but Tony Curtis' choice to disinherit his children didn't stop the "Freaky Friday" star from building her own fortune. Though technically a "nepo baby" after growing up in a famous family, Jamie Lee used her undeniable acting talents to make a name for herself in Hollywood, and it has certainly paid off. She landed her breakout role as Laurie Strode in the 1978 horror film "Halloween," for which she was reportedly only paid $8,000 for the first installment. But her continuation with the franchise across seven films, including the 2018-2022 revival trilogy, would end up earning Jamie Lee upwards of $23 million, per Parade.
When she wasn't busy trying to outrun serial killer Michael Myers, Jamie Lee starred in a number of other notable films and shows throughout her career, including roles in the '80s movies "Trading Places" and "A Fish Called Wanda," as well as 1994's "True Lies," for which she is estimated to have made between $2 and $5 million. She earned an Oscar for her supporting role in 2022's "Everything Everywhere All At Once," and an Emmy for her guest performance in FX's "The Bear" in 2024, though her compensation for both of those projects hasn't been disclosed. She does, however, have sizable real estate assets. The Santa Monica compound Jamie Lee owns with her husband — actor, writer, and director Christopher Guest — is valued between $10 and $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The outlet estimates the couple's combined net worth to sit around $60 million.