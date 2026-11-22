The legendary actor Tony Curtis was famous for playing the leading man in some of Hollywood's most classic films, but he would later become known as one of several celebrities who disinherited their own children. Curtis — who was married six times — had five children, including famous actress Jamie Lee Curtis. He welcomed Jamie Lee and his eldest daughter, Kelly, with his first wife, Janet Leigh, followed by daughters Alexandra and Allegra with his second wife, Christine Kaufmann. Tony's only son, Nicholas, was born to his third wife, Leslie Allen. (Tragically, Nicholas died of a heroin overdose at age 23 in 1994.)

Following Tony's death in 2010, he reportedly left behind a $60 million estate, though none of his children inherited a dime. Tony's will explicitly stated the exclusion of his children, instead entrusting most of his assets to his wife of 12 years, Jill Vandenberg. "We were all blindsided, and it was very painful," Allegra told Inside Edition in 2011, insisting her father's will didn't accurately represent his wishes. "I believe he was influenced, and we all know who he was influenced by," she added. Though Allegra didn't drop any names, her older sister Kelly filed a petition to challenge Tony's will, claiming in court docs that the disinheritance of his children was the result of "duress, fraud, or undue influence by Jill Curtis and/ or others." Her request was denied by the court.

Jill, however, claimed that Tony was "very specific in his wishes" to disinherit his own children, per Inside Edition. As the sole beneficiary of his estate, Jill auctioned off more than $600,000 worth of his belongings in 2011, including personal letters and other sentimental items. "This is not what my dad would have wanted," said Allegra, per the Hollywood Reporter. "He deserves better."