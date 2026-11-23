Last Surviving Gilligan's Island Star Tina Louise Isn't Rolling In Show Residuals
Despite a relatively short run of only three seasons, "Gilligan's Island" has endured as one of the defining sitcoms of the 1960s. Of course, a big reason for that is the fact that even after its original run on CBS came to an end in 1967, the show became a massive hit on syndication, with reruns airing on both local stations and major networks for decades. With that in mind, you might expect that Tina Louise — the last surviving main cast member from "Gilligan's Island" — is absolutely rolling in dough. According to the woman herself, however, nothing could be further from the truth.
While residuals deals for TV actors did technically exist back in the '60s, they were extremely limited and structured very differently from how they are today. What's more, they were not nearly as widespread as they became in subsequent years. So, many small-screen stars of that era simply received flat, per-episode rates, with little or no backend pay. As Louise confirmed to Forbes in March 2025, that was exactly the case for her and her fellow "Gilligan's Island" stars. "Nothing! Not a cent," the actor said when asked how much she had made in residuals from the beloved show.
Louise also clarified that she and her co-stars made roughly $1,500 per episode. Given that the show ran for 98 episodes (not counting the "lost" original "Gilligan's Island" pilot, which Louise wasn't in), that comes out to a grand total of $147,000, give or take. That's obviously a lot of cash, but not really "set for life" money. Granted, when adjusted for inflation (going from 1967, when the show ended), it's closer to $1.5 million. Even then, though, you're not exactly going to be swimming around in it like Scrooge McDuck.
Tina Louise refused to return for the 'Gilligan's Island' movies
Notably, you don't have to just take Tina Louise's word for it when she claims the cast of "Gilligan's Island" didn't get any residuals. Her co-star Dawn Wells, who sadly passed away in 2020, offered a similar account during an appearance on "Good Day NY" in 2012. "No, they [syndication royalties] didn't exist!" Wells quipped at the time (via HuffPost), adding, "Our producer made $90 million on the re-runs of 'Gilligan's Island' alone, but we didn't get any of it." Dreama Denver, the widow of Gilligan himself, Bob Denver, also noted that he got no residuals from "Gilligan's Island."
Elsewhere, Wells also once amplified a rumor that sub-par pay was precisely the reason Louise declined to reprise her role as Ginger Grant in the trilogy of "Gilligan's Island" reunion movies, which aired on CBS from 1978 to 1981 — over a decade after the original series initially ended. "My understanding is — and I have no idea whether it's true or not — that Ginger said she'd do it. And then, at the end, she wanted more money than [series creator] Sherwood [Schwartz] wanted to pay, and they recast her," Wells disclosed to the Television Academy Foundation in 2008.
However, the reality of the situation is that, by all accounts, Louise simply wanted to distance herself from "Gilligan's Island" out of fear of being typecast. Hence her well-documented refusal to partake in any sort of reunion — even when there was indeed good money to be made. For instance, Louise was famously the lone holdout when the cast was offered a sizeable payday for a short series of public group appearances.