Despite a relatively short run of only three seasons, "Gilligan's Island" has endured as one of the defining sitcoms of the 1960s. Of course, a big reason for that is the fact that even after its original run on CBS came to an end in 1967, the show became a massive hit on syndication, with reruns airing on both local stations and major networks for decades. With that in mind, you might expect that Tina Louise — the last surviving main cast member from "Gilligan's Island" — is absolutely rolling in dough. According to the woman herself, however, nothing could be further from the truth.

While residuals deals for TV actors did technically exist back in the '60s, they were extremely limited and structured very differently from how they are today. What's more, they were not nearly as widespread as they became in subsequent years. So, many small-screen stars of that era simply received flat, per-episode rates, with little or no backend pay. As Louise confirmed to Forbes in March 2025, that was exactly the case for her and her fellow "Gilligan's Island" stars. "Nothing! Not a cent," the actor said when asked how much she had made in residuals from the beloved show.

Louise also clarified that she and her co-stars made roughly $1,500 per episode. Given that the show ran for 98 episodes (not counting the "lost" original "Gilligan's Island" pilot, which Louise wasn't in), that comes out to a grand total of $147,000, give or take. That's obviously a lot of cash, but not really "set for life" money. Granted, when adjusted for inflation (going from 1967, when the show ended), it's closer to $1.5 million. Even then, though, you're not exactly going to be swimming around in it like Scrooge McDuck.