Jane Goodall, British Primatologist And Conservationist, Dead At 91

Jane Goodall, British primatologist, has died at age 91 on October 1, 2025, according to The Jane Goodall Institute. Goodall's official Instagram account announced the news, saying she "passed away due to natural causes." Goodall was in California for a speaking tour at the time.

As an ethologist, conservationist, and activist, Goodall devoted her life to the protection and preservation of chimpanzees and their environments. She was perhaps most famous for her groundbreaking discoveries regarding chimps, having disproved previous theories that humans are the only animals to use tools and have complex social structures. "The only way we can begin to understand early man's behavior is by comparative studies with these chimps," she told The Washington Post in 1978. "It is only through these chimps that you can begin to understand the evolutionary processes that molded our behavior as it is today."

Goodall revealed in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that breaking into the scientific world wasn't easy, even though she made it seem like it was. "You know, we weren't scientists in those days — women," she said. "And everybody laughed [at me] except my mother. And what she said to me is what I say to young people around the world. 'If you really want this, you have to work really hard, take advantage of all opportunities, but don't give up.'" And so she did.