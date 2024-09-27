Maggie Smith, Harry Potter And Downton Abbey Star, Dead At 89

Born Margaret Smith in Ilford, England, in 1934, the future performer was the little sister to twin brothers. She was interested in theater, and at age 17, Smith played Viola in Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" with the 1952 Oxford Dramatics Society. Playwright Beverley Cross, whom she'd marry 23 years later, saw her act, and he said that upon seeing her, "I thought, 'There you go; that's someone very special; that's someone worth watching.' She was very striking with that red hair, very thin, very tall," according to The New York Times. Cross added that Smith appeared ”very vulnerable, and very, very funny."

Smith met Cross, but he was married to someone else at the time, so she ended up marrying actor Robert Stephens in 1967, a fellow member of Olivier's National Theater, and they welcomed two sons together, Toby and Chris, who both also went into acting. Smith and Stephens divorced in 1975 and she subsequently married Cross the same year. They remained married until he died in 1998. Of her marriage to Cross, she told The New York Times, "I'm remarkably fortunate. When you meet again someone you should have married in the first place, it's like a script. That kind of luck is too good to be true."