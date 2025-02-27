Gene Hackman, the legendary actor who appeared in tons of popular films including "Hoosiers," "Heartbreakers," and as Lex Luthor in "Superman," has died on February 27, 2025 at the age of 95. The two-time Oscar-winning star was found unresponsive alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa (who was 63), in their New Mexico home, alongside their beloved dog. Santa Fe Sheriff's Office, who confirmed the couple's deaths, informed Sky News: "We do not believe foul play was a factor in their deaths however, exact cause of death has not been determined at this time."

Hackman was born January 30, 1930, in San Bernardino, California. As a child, Hackman bounced from place to place with his father, Eugene, and his mother, Lydia, before putting down roots in Illinois, where he was raised by his maternal grandmother, Beatrice. When the actor was only 13, his father abandoned the family for several years, waving goodbye to Hackman while he was playing in the street. "It was a real adios," he told Vanity Fair. "It was so precise. Maybe that's why I became an actor. I doubt I would have become so sensitive to human behavior if that hadn't happened to me as a child — if I hadn't realized how much one small gesture can mean."

He dropped out of school at age 16 and lied about his age to enlist in the United States Marines, where he was trained as a radio operator. This skill would be put to good use when Hackman served in China, working as a disc jockey.

