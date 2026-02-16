Robert Duvall, Apocalypse Now Actor, Dead At 95

Screen legend Robert Duvall has died at age 95, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Duvall's acting career spanned more than six decades and saw him appear on screen as part of the most iconic movies made in the 20th century — from "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now," to "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Tender Mercies," the latter of which won him an Academy Award for best actor in 1983.

Duvall is survived by his wife, Luciana Pedraza, who's 41 years his junior. She announced his death via Facebook, writing, "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all."

While he's best known for his work on films, Duvall told Cowboys & Indians in a 2020 interview, "Some of my best work has been on television." His TV credits include the 1989 miniseries "Lonesome Dove," which he believed is too often left out of the conversation when people discuss the best westerns. "I remember I went into the lunch tent while we were making 'Lonesome Dove,' and I said, 'Boys, we're making the 'Godfather' of westerns,'" he recalled.