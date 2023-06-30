Little Miss Sunshine Actor Alan Arkin Dead At 89

Alan Arkin met his first wife, Jeremy Yaffe, at Bennington College. The two married in 1955 after Yaffe got pregnant, per The Independent. They moved to St. Louis when Yaffe had their first son, Adam, though the marriage became strained as Arkin failed to find success in the arts. "I was broke, so my marriage was falling apart, and at the age of 28 I was convinced nothing would ever happen to me," Arkin told the LA Times in a 1998 interview. That's when Arkin got the offer to join Second City. Arkin and Yaffe soon divorced. Not long after, Yaffe gave birth to their second son, Matthew, via The Independent.

In 1964, Arkin remarried, this time to his co-star Barbara Dana, as noted by TCM. Dana performed alongside Arkin in the musical "Enter Laughing" in 1963. Arkin later starred in a film written by Dana and his son Adam, called "Chu Chu and the Philly Flash." The couple had one son together, Anthony, who went on to become an actor and director. However, Arkin and Dana got divorced in the mid-1990s, via The Famous People.

Arkin then married Suzanne Newlander, a psychotherapist, in 1996. The duo lived together for the remainder of Arkin's life and shared a quiet home in Santa Fe, where they would garden, read Eastern philosophy together, and meditate, per The Independent. In addition to his wife and three sons, Arkin is survived by two grandchildren, Molly and Emmet, via The New York Times, Yahoo!.