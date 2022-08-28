The Real Reason You Should Avoid Shopping At Amazon Is Now Clear

Amazon is one of the Western world's largest and most popular e-commerce platforms, and as Sellics point out, many customers prefer it because of the large selection of items available there, coupled with low prices and quick delivery options.

Data collected by Statista in 2021 shows that 98 million people in the United States access Amazon's app on their mobile phones at least once a month. On the other hand, a survey conducted by Feedvisor reveals that 89 percent of users in the country are "more likely to purchase products from Amazon over other e-commerce sites." Meanwhile, Big Commerce states that the platform is not only popular in Western countries but has now gained global prominence, with more than 197 million people across the globe visiting Amazon.com each month.

In terms of sales revenue, the company's fiscal numbers from 2020's fourth quarter show that it earned $125.6 billion, marking a 44 percent year-over-year increase, per Amazon. A look at the aforementioned numbers proves that Amazon is, indeed, a very successful shopping website. But as Bob Cut Mag explains, many people don't like the company and try to avoid it like the plague. But why?