Why Five Days At Memorial's Julie Ann Emery Would Do Another Six Seasons Of The Show - Exclusive

Apple TV+'s docudrama "Five Days at Memorial," based on the book of the same name by Sheri Fink, drops viewers into Memorial Hospital in New Orleans in 2005 just as Hurricane Katrina hurtles into the city. Things only become more harrowing from there — after the hurricane's violent winds recede, the city floods, stranding the medical workers and their patients at the hospital as the power fails, the temperature soars, and food and water dwindle dangerously low.

The show illustrates the terrifying circumstances at the hospital with meticulous detail, ensuring that viewers can't help but wonder how they might have responded had they been there. Nonetheless, it's hard to imagine how difficult the crisis must have been for the real people who experienced it 17 years ago. In addition, given the realism of the depiction, it's also hard to imagine what the large cast of the limited series went through to bring the story to life.

When Julie Ann Emery, who plays hospital administrator Diane Robichaux, discussed "Five Days at Memorial" with The List, she said filming could get very intense. Fortunately, the cast was extremely caring and compassionate toward one another off camera, which, according to Emery, made their work on screen that much better. In fact, Emery enjoyed working with her fellow actors so much, she said she'd gladly do "another six seasons of the show."