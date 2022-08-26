Princess Diana's Bodyguard Shares His Hot Take On Prince Harry's Security Drama

When Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle moved in 2020 from the United Kingdom to Montecito, California, the UK government announced it would not provide the royal couple with security whenever they visit the UK, even though Prince Harry himself offered to pay for it. The decision prompted the Duke of Sussex to file not one, but two lawsuits against the the British Home Office seeking police protection for his family, according to Newsweek. Metro reports that the Duke and Duchess are scheduled to attend charity events in the UK in September 2022, which will be their first trip to the country since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Meghan Markle recently touched on some of the couple's troubles while traveling for public engagements in her podcast "Archetypes" on Spotify, according to Metro. The Duchess shared a story about leaving their son Archie in the care of a nanny at the South African home in which they were staying. "There was this moment where I'm standing on a tree stump and I'm giving this speech to women and girls, and we finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say there's been a fire at the residence," she said. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the event left Meghan questioning their family's safety. "And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement? I said, 'This doesn't make any sense.'"

Now, others are again weighing in on the Duke's legal battle over security.