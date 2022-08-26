Nicky Whelan Shares What It Was Like Shooting Shark Thriller Maneater - Exclusive Interview

You had a great cast in this movie. You had Trace Adkins and Shane West. What was it like working with the cast and the crew? Do you have any fun memories from set?

Every day was such an adventure, to be honest with you. I'm a huge fan of Trace Adkins. He is such a badass to work with. Super professional, the top of his field where he's coming from, and stepping into our world — he's so professional and [has] really great energy. He suits this role so much. Working with him was really fun. Shane West, all the cast, we had a blast. Shane is hilarious.

And as challenging as it was, we had such great energy. We would laugh and go on adventures and would be covered in blood, and someone lost a leg ... We managed to have a good laugh in between takes. There's a night where we go out and we actually are on the boat ... We're all snuggled up in the back telling stories. Iit was a beautiful experience, and a really lovely group of people that worked very hard in some pretty hardcore conditions. I loved it. It kicked my ass, but I loved it.

Speaking of that, I see that you often post a lot of workout videos and boxing videos on your Instagram. Was there any routine that you did to get ready for this film?

I should have [swum] more. The truth is, I know I look fit ... and I was a great swimmer when I was a kid ... I grew up in the water [but], I've got to be honest with you: This absolutely kicked my ass. I was required to jump in choppy water, and I thought, "Oh, it's lovely Hawaii water." Uh-uh. I was out of breath. I was gasping for air ... I should have jumped in a pool a few times before I thought I could come and do this. I'd said to Justin [Lee], our director, on some of the takes, I was like, "You've got to get this in one shot. I don't think I can do it again, it's exhausting me." He did, like a badass baller, he made it happen.

I remember crawling out of the water sometimes going, "Oh my, I'm not that fit after all." ... I would lay on the sand and stare at the sky. ... I would sleep very well at night. I would be exhausted by the end of the day. It was good for me. I need that. It's constantly pushing myself. I wasn't ready for that, so I was very grateful at the end of shooting.