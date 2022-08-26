Jovi And Yara Preview A New Season Of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? - Exclusive Interview

Then, you two have had a lot of your relationship broadcast on TV. Do you feel like that's difficult, or are you used to being filmed at this point?

Yara: I love to be in film and all that stuff. I'm attention hungry. ... I love to do it. When we've been filming and all that stuff, [I love] everybody who comes. I was lonely in this country, [but the crew] gets to be like my family, and I was happy to see them all the time. [They] always can talk and communicate. I don't like to watch myself on TV, but I like to film for TV.

Jovi: I don't think it's affected our relationship too much. I feel like everything's pretty much gone as normal, and we'd had the same problems with or without filming.

Do you watch the show when it comes out, or do you prefer not to?

Jovi: I watched a lot in the beginning, and then after a while, I was like, "Oh my God, I don't like my voice. I look stupid here." After a time, I slowly stopped, but eventually, I catch up to it. After a while, I'll watch it all together to see what's going on.

Do you get excited when this new season's coming out, or do you have any anxiety around that?

Jovi: Actually, for this season, I'm really excited. In the past, I can't say I felt the same way. As time goes on, you feel more comfortable with what's going to happen. In the beginning, it was really stressful, with a lot of anxiety. Now, I feel a lot better about it. I'm excited to see how our story unfolds.

Yara: I probably said something so stupid already, and people will judge me for it, but I'm here for it.

What is it like for you when people watch it and have their responses or say things on social media about it?

Yara: I usually, if I know that I said something stupid, in that week, don't go to my Instagram. I see the preview that I say something stupid, then I don't check my Instagram because people [will] tell me mean stuff, so I don't want to read it.

Jovi: In the beginning, that was really hard to deal with. Now, we both have a good understanding of how to handle that and not let it affect this.