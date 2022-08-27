Megyn Kelly Has Extremely Harsh Words For Dr. Fauci

It's the end of a half-century working in Washington for Dr. Anthony Fauci. The nation's top COVID expert shared this past week that he is stepping down as the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head and White House chief medical advisor in December (via CNBC). The decision was met with mixed reactions, with President Joe Biden heaping praise upon Fauci, saying in a statement about the 81-year-old's resignation, "The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him."

But critics of how Fauci handled the pandemic were also quick to speak out, with Congressman Van Drew notably saying, "Don't let the door hit you on the way out, Dr. Fauci" (via Insider NJ). And now, another high-profile person is blasting the octogenarian following his choice to step aside in the New Year.

First, as Newsweek reported, some Republicans are accusing Fauci of resigning in order to avoid having to appear before a House committee that would review his leadership of America's COVID response.

And former Fox News host Megyn Kelly isn't having it.