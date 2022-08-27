What The Young And The Restless Fans Really Want To See For Sharon
Sharon Newman on "The Young and the Restless" has seen a lot of drama throughout the years. Prior to losing Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) in a terrible car crash, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, per Soaps.com. That was one of the most challenging storylines that the character's portrayer, Sharon Case, had to face. Back in 2020, Case told TV Insider that preparing for her scenes was much different than when she did for Sharon's bipolar story. Case said at the time, "[I]n this story, the writers are writing what Sharon is feeling. It's really dictated by the writers. My performance is following through with what's written. I could do a lot of research, but [I don't think] it's going to matter. Also, we're all fairly informed in today's world about certain things. There's nothing that's been in the scripts that I haven't understood."
And while Sharon Newman has had enough struggles in her life – including Sharon's on-again, off-again relationship history with men such as Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) — fans still want to see her do one thing.
Fans want Sharon Newman to have her own storyline again
While there's no doubt that the girls could use a break from all of the drama that goes around in Genoa City, fans still want to see Sharon Newman engaged in her own "The Young and the Restless" storyline. In the latest episode, Sharon acted as a shoulder for her ex, Nick Newman, to cry on but apparently for viewers that wasn't enough. Some took to Twitter to write comments such as, "I don't mind these Shick scenes but Sharon deserves more than just being other people's sounding board they love to waste talent on this show," along with, "I love these Shick scenes soooooooo much. But queen Sharon deserve better then this give her a d*mn storyline. #teamsharon."
That said, it seems like fans have been asking for a new Sharon Newman storyline for many long months now, per Soaps.com. While Sharon might be doing a good job as the resident therapist for the Newmans and Abbotts about all of their problems, it's about time she's put back in the spotlight, right? Seeing how Sharon Case and Mark Grossman have such a real-life relationship together, it would be nice for the writers to put some of that chemistry to use on-screen, too.