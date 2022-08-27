What The Young And The Restless Fans Really Want To See For Sharon

Sharon Newman on "The Young and the Restless" has seen a lot of drama throughout the years. Prior to losing Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) in a terrible car crash, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, per Soaps.com. That was one of the most challenging storylines that the character's portrayer, Sharon Case, had to face. Back in 2020, Case told TV Insider that preparing for her scenes was much different than when she did for Sharon's bipolar story. Case said at the time, "[I]n this story, the writers are writing what Sharon is feeling. It's really dictated by the writers. My performance is following through with what's written. I could do a lot of research, but [I don't think] it's going to matter. Also, we're all fairly informed in today's world about certain things. There's nothing that's been in the scripts that I haven't understood."

And while Sharon Newman has had enough struggles in her life – including Sharon's on-again, off-again relationship history with men such as Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) — fans still want to see her do one thing.