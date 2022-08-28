The Young And The Restless' Melissa Claire Egan Celebrates Milestone After Struggle

"The Young and the Restless" star Melissa Claire Egan — who plays Chelsea Newman on the hit CBS soap – has made it no secret that parenthood has always been on the forefront of her mind, but unfortunately her journey to becoming a mother hasn't always been easy. Back in 2021, she announced that she was finally expecting her first child after suffering two devastating miscarriages, according to People. She took to her Instagram to announce that she and her husband Matt Katrosar were excited to become parents, but admitted that it had been a long and difficult road for them.

"As happy as we are, the journey to get here has been filled with lots of tears, stress, sadness, helplessness, hopelessness, and 2 miscarriages," the soap star wrote. "To anyone going through this process or any kind of fertility issues, I feel you, I see you, you're not alone. I wish I could jump through this phone and give you a big hug," adding, "Please do not give up hope. Keep trusting and have faith. You got this!!!"

Fast-forward to the present time and Egan is now celebrating a huge milestone after her very heartbreaking struggle.