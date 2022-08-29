Psychic Medium Matt Fraser On What He's Learned From The Spirit World - Exclusive Interview

Have you ever gotten any special advice or support from someone on the other side, and if so, could you share that?

Absolutely. The souls on the other side know so much more about living life here in this world now that they've departed than even us who are living. And I got to tell you, my loved ones in spirit tell me [things] all the time. They share with me all the time different messages through my intuition. It's actually funny, because being a medium, I run everything through my intuition — everything that I do. I'll go and I'll listen to the guidance that I'm receiving from the other side, even when that guidance doesn't add up with the facts.

For example, I remember there was this time when I was doing a reading in ... it was actually Agawam, Massachusetts. My team who handles my events was like, "Matt, you can't go to Agawam. You don't have a following in Agawam. The population is low. You have no following in Agawam. The show is not going to be well attended. It's not going to sell out. You should look at other places." I'm like, "I keep feeling, because spirits are telling me, I need to go to that area. That's an area where I need to go." They're like, "Absolutely not. You're taking your own chances. No one's going to buy tickets."

Next thing you know, I trusted my intuition. I went there, and the whole event sold out. People drove from all over, and I actually went several times after that. Everybody was like, "How did you know? How is this even possible? Looking at the numbers and looking at your audience, it shows you don't have a following there." I'm like, "Well, the thing is that the spirit world sees tomorrow so much more clearly than we see yesterday."

That's one of the reasons why I even wrote my book, "We Never Die." This is a book that I've been wanting to write for so long because the spirits have told me that there's so many people here in this world that fear death, dying, the afterlife. They're not sure if their loved ones are at peace and therefore they can't be at peace. The spirit world has also shared with me that the more I can do to introduce people to heaven and to share what heaven is like, the more that I can help people alleviate their fears.