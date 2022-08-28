All The Best-Dressed Stars At The 2022 VMAs

Madonna's white bustier dress. Cindy Crawford's black bustier. Drew Barrymore's black dress that she paired with those adorable daisies in her hair. What do these iconic looks have in common (via Harper's Bazaar)? They all debuted on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

Which best-dressed stars will join this list of the outfits we hold in high esteem? Read on for our picks of the stars who rocked our world at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

From Taylor Swift to Anitta, and from Dove Cameron to Lil Nas X, with all-black attire being a huge trend, as well as look-at-me elements like cutouts and bold hues like bright red and neon green (go Latto!), these fashions had us glued to our TVs long before the first performance of the night — but Jack Harlow nailed that, too!