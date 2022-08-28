2022 VMAs Looks That Missed The Mark

Pamela Anderson's feather hat. Lady Gaga's meat dress (via BuzzFeed). And there are so many more. Indeed, the MTV Video Music Awards have showcased some of the most questionable fashion choices in history.

This year's VMAs red carpet also treated fans to looks that will have us buzzing for years to come, but not because we loved what the stars wore. Hey, not every celebrity can step out on the black carpet and wow in a good way.

Although we adore each and every person on our list of looks that missed the mark, unfortunately for us, these fashions failed. From Lizzo — so sorry! — to Ava Max, read on for a few looks that had us shaking our heads left to right.