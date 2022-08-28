Taylor Swift's 2022 VMA's Look Has Twitter Head Over Heels

The stars have aligned and shown up in their most impressive looks on MTV's black carpet. It is clear that Taylor Swift is one of the best-dressed stars of the 2022 VMAs. The singer-songwriter has a long history with the VMAs, with her most iconic moment dating back in 2009. Remember when Kanye West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech for Best Video by a Female Artist? That memory is now forever enshrined in pop culture history and led towards a years-long feud between the two, according to Vox. Thirteen years later — and yes, that is Taylor Swift's lucky number – the country singer-turned-pop sensation has claimed our attention without even taking the VMAs stage.

Swift has been a fashion star throughout all of her eras. Her iconic blonde curls were a staple of her tenure as a country singer. As she grew into an international pop performer, she traded her curls for slick straight hair and more experimental styles. However, Swift's latest look is unlike anything she's worn before.