Taylor Swift's 2022 VMA's Look Has Twitter Head Over Heels
The stars have aligned and shown up in their most impressive looks on MTV's black carpet. It is clear that Taylor Swift is one of the best-dressed stars of the 2022 VMAs. The singer-songwriter has a long history with the VMAs, with her most iconic moment dating back in 2009. Remember when Kanye West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech for Best Video by a Female Artist? That memory is now forever enshrined in pop culture history and led towards a years-long feud between the two, according to Vox. Thirteen years later — and yes, that is Taylor Swift's lucky number – the country singer-turned-pop sensation has claimed our attention without even taking the VMAs stage.
Swift has been a fashion star throughout all of her eras. Her iconic blonde curls were a staple of her tenure as a country singer. As she grew into an international pop performer, she traded her curls for slick straight hair and more experimental styles. However, Swift's latest look is unlike anything she's worn before.
Taylor channels her inner mirrorball for the VMAs
Taylor Swift has us speechless with the gorgeous open-backed rhinestone dress she wore to the VMAs. Swift strutted down the VMA's black carpet in the high-neck, sheer, and detailed dress, pairing it with matching heels, glimmering earrings, and her signature red lip. Her bangs parted in the middle and blonde locks tied back in a low bun, Swift completely embodied class in this exciting look.
While all eyes were on Swift as she walked along the black carpet, she didn't lose our attention once the show started. This video on Twitter captures Swift's diamond dress swaying along to the beat as she dances to one of the performances. And soon enough, Swift took the stage to accept her award for Best Longform Video for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)." In her speech, Swift spoke to the crowd earnestly: "Thank you for this beautiful indication that we did something right." It's clear that her "All Too Well" short film isn't the only thing she and her team have done right because LOOK at that dress.