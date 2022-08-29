Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Give Fans Mixed Feelings About Marlena's Latest Fall Kidnapping

"Days of Our Lives" has been bringing the drama to daytime television for decades with wild storylines and shocking plot twists, and fans have watched nearly every character be kidnapped at some point. This week there will be more kidnapping chaos as the villain known as Orpheus has decided to yet again set his sights on hurting Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), John Black (Drake Hogestyn), and Roman Brady (Josh Taylor).

In the weekly promo, which was posted to the show's official Twitter account, Orpheus is threatening to kill Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Orpheus is seen holding all three fan-favorite characters hostage in what looks to be an abandoned warehouse. The women are tied up and will be up to their significant others to save them (via Soaps). However, this won't be any ordinary rescue mission for the private investigators and former police commissioner. Orpheus will be looking to make things difficult for his enemies and he's devised a way to play with their minds as they scramble to save the women that they love.

To make matters worse, Steve, John, and Roman will only have one hour to save Kayla, Marlena, and Kate or they might lose all three of them.