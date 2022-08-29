Mckenna Grace And Ross Burge On Writing The Bad Seed Returns - Exclusive Interview

What inspired you two to write "The Bad Seed Returns" together?

Mckenna Grace: We were in COVID, in quarantine, and stuck in an apartment together.

Ross Burge: March 2020 is when we started writing it. [To Grace] You were actually in Canada at the time, so when COVID first—

Grace: When we were writing it, we were together, and we were stuck in an apartment, and it came up because we both like creating stories, and we both love films and scary films and whatnot. We were like, "We should write a script. What's a script that we could write that we could get made, hopefully?" And we were like, "Well, we know they want to do a second 'Bad Seed.' What if we wrote a second 'Bad Seed' script and didn't tell them, and then just gave it to them?"

We didn't tell them. We just wrote a second "Bad Seed" and only told them about it once we had finished the script and sent it to them with a full lookbook and a pitch and everything, and everyone was like, "We haven't heard from you all in months. Wait. You all have a whole script?"

You said you were in Canada. What was your process like writing together?

Grace: We had a shared Google Doc, and we had a shared Google Slide for ... a lookbook, and we [went] back and forth between that. He has an Android, so I can't FaceTime him, so I have to WhatsApp call him. We'd WhatsApp and talk over the script and pinball ideas.

Burge: She was working on "[The] Handmaid's [Tale]" in Toronto, and I was in LA, and we were communicating that way at first. We had discussed writing it, but she had to go there probably in February, and then that's when COVID first happened. Everything got shut down. The borders were going to get shut, the US-Canadian border, so she ended up having to come back, and that's when we were at the same apartment all the time.

Grace: Yeah!

[They high five.]

Burge: We came up with the idea. Mark Wolper, who's a producer on the film, had a really good relationship with Crystal [Burge, another producer, and] Mckenna, and he was very open to ideas. He ended up mentioning something about a potential sequel when Mckenna was working on "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." At that time, she was tied up, and it was like, "Well, there's no script or anything like that, so we're here, but we just don't have time."

We knew that whenever we finally opened up with some free time. We were like, "Well, this is something that we know there's already a demand for that somebody is interested in." So we wrote a 96-page teleplay and [searched for] YouTube videos on how to write a teleplay.

Grace: [Laughs]

Burge: And download software. [Laughs]