Why Donald Trump's Latest Request Regarding The Mar-A-Lago Raid May Be Moot

On August 28, it appeared that Donald Trump scored a victory in the FBI investigation at Mar-a-Lago. Trump's team filed legal documents with Judge Aileen Cannon to try to get a special master to review the classified documents obtained by the FBI after the August 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. Judge Cannon stated she was "inclined to grant Trump's request to appoint a special master" (via Twitter) but wanted to hear from the Department of Justice and set a hearing for September 1.

The move to file the request with Judge Cannon was unusual on many levels. First, Cannon is not the judge for the case — Judge Bruce Reinhart authorized the FBI search. According to CNBC, Reinhart is the correct judge to rule on issues about the search warrant. In addition, Politico reported that the former president appointed Judge Cannon after losing the 2020 election, and she isn't even in the same district as Reinhart. Cannon's jurisdiction is an hour away. Finally, CNN reported the Trump legal team waited until two weeks after the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago to request a special master, so the FBI is probably done sifting through the classified materials.

But despite the former president's efforts, Trump's latest request regarding the Mar-a-Lago raid may be moot.