Bill Nye Reveals The Disaster From The End Is Nye That He's Most Afraid Of Happening - Exclusive

Throughout history, people have stocked up in fear of the world ending. (Remember the toilet paper shortage at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic?) Today, scientist and television personality Bill Nye has even set out to prove that a massive disaster is completely avoidable if the world listens long enough to take action.

In his new series "The End Is Nye," each episode portrays a natural disaster that has the capability to eradicate all life on Earth. Luckily, it isn't all doom and gloom. The second half of the episode takes a step back from the disaster, and from a scientific standpoint, Nye explains exactly what we need to do in order to keep the episode's apocalypse from happening. "It's all optimism with science," he said during an exclusive interview with The List.

The series covers everything from a massive comet hurtling toward the Earth to an out-of-control dust storm. Yet there's one disaster that Nye is most afraid of actually happening. "The one that really has me thinking is the coronal mass ejection," he admitted in an exclusive interview with The List.