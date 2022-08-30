Elisabeth Röhm Explains Why Girl In Room 13 Is More Than Just A Movie, It's A Movement - Exclusive

Viewers of TV and movies are no doubt familiar with Elisabeth Röhm due to her numerous acting roles over the years, ranging from CIA agent Lauren Gilmore in TV's "Heroes" to Fox News anchor Martha McCallum in the feature film "Bombshell" to her most iconic role, A.D.A. Serena Southerlyn in "Law & Order.

These days, Röhm has been carving out a whole other career behind the camera. She made her directorial debut with the 2021 Lifetime movie "Girl in the Basement," recounting the shocking true story of a father who imprisoned his daughter in a basement for years. For her latest project, Röhm directed Lifetime's "Girl in Room 13," which follows the dogged efforts of a distraught mother (Anne Heche, who tragically died shortly after Röhm spoke with us) working to free her daughter from the clutches of human traffickers.

In an exclusive interview with The List, Röhm explained why she feels "Girl in Room 13" is more than just a movie — it's also the impetus for a movement.