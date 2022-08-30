Kathie Lee Gifford Show Us The Way And Discusses Faith Journeys - Exclusive Interview

What first pushed you to write about and share your spiritual journey with people?

I was so frustrated when I started studying rabbinically, meaning what the word of God actually really says, in the Greek and Hebrew. I started studying rabbinically. What was Israel like at the time? What was the cultural relativity? What was the geopolitical environment of the day? The Bible doesn't go into all of those things, all the details, which I find are why I love history. I want to know what Cleopatra smelled like, not just her story. Take me there. Fill in the details for me. Studying rabbinically does that.

My faith came to life again. I was a once deeply committed, seeking believer of Jesus and truth. Over the years, I'd gotten bored. I'd gotten lukewarm because nobody was teaching this way. I started to die on the vine. The word of God says, "My people perish for lack of knowledge." If you read the King James version or some of these other terrible versions of translations, you're going to die on the vine because it's not true what they write. It isn't. Everything's fuzzy but not accurate.

If I'm going to base my entire life on something, I want it to be the truth. I started studying it. The more I studied it, the angrier I got. People say, "Wait a minute, you're a Christian." No, it's righteous anger. Why hasn't anybody ever told me this before? That's what everybody tells me now that I write these books and I share this information. They all say the same thing: "Why hasn't anybody ever taught me this before?"

People want to know the truth, now more than ever, because the world is so screwed up, and the world is so topsy-turvy, and it's scary. People are terrified. They want to know truths, that they can build their life on something that's going to last forever, into eternity. So, that's why. I don't love doing it, but I'm called to do it.

Do you feel like writing these books is also making that [knowledge] more approachable for people?

That's right. I'm the waymaker. I'm the messenger. I get it from him, and then I take it to the people. He's become a very good communicator in his own right. He was not as good as he is when I first met him. He can carry his own. He doesn't need me. That's for sure. He's written a couple of other books on his own. They're excellent. One of them is called "The Mysteries of the Messiah," which is so deep that most profoundly intelligent and ... knowledgeable people in the world of biblical studies struggle with it. It's that deep. He's truly a master at it, but I make it more human. I make it more accessible.