Tom Hopper And Kat Graham Talk Netflix's Love In The Villa - Exclusive Interview

This is easily my favorite Netflix rom-com so far because you two are such a wonderful pairing. What was it like working together?

Kat Graham: It was awesome.

Tom Hopper: So much fun.

Graham: We had a really great time.

Hopper: Every scene in this movie was a joy to make. Between myself and Kat and then working with [writer and director] Mark Steven Johnson, the three of us got a really great chemistry very early on and [figured out] how to bring the best out of all the scenes. We had to have fun. Mark is so good at encouraging the fun in a scene and allowing us as actors to bring ourselves to it. That all helps in building the chemistry.

Graham: There were some long scenes ... I remember we did one scene where we were walking and talking, and Mark was shocked that we got through it without any cuts. I'm sure there's a lot of actors that aren't as good. They take days to get through scenes like that. It was great.

Hopper: The way that me and Kat work, it was quite funny, actually. As people, me and Kat are quite different. But as performers, and the preparation we like to have going on set in scenes, we're both very prepared. Going into every scene knowing that your team partner is going to be as prepared as you are is a comforting feeling. You know that the playful side of it and the experimentation and finding what the scene is really about [is] going to come sooner, so you get to enjoy it.

Graham: Absolutely. Because we were so prepared, we could actually find the rhythm in a lot of these scenes. We were doing a walk and talk across this bridge scene. As a dancer, I guess I would use the word "choreograph," the movements and the rhythm ... We would stop a lot of the walking and talking scenes. We were able to have more fun and it was already such a fun film to do, but working with somebody like Tom helped me have even more fun. It was a great shoot.