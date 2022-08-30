Nelson Mandela's Grandson Has Harsh Words For Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's new profile in The Cut is garnering a lot of attention — and some of it isn't the kind the Duchess of Sussex likely hoped to attract by giving her revealing interview. Express reports that much of the controversy that has swiftly followed the publication of the piece has to do with her seeming continued negativity toward the royal family. Meanwhile, royal correspondent Richard Palmer tweeted that the interview feels "tone deaf."

One particular comment that seems to sparking ire is Meghan's comparison of her wedding to Prince Harry to Nelson Mandela being freed from prison. Her specific quote was about seeing "Lion King" in London in 2019. "I just had Archie. It was such a cruel chapter. I was scared to go out," she said. That's when, according to the mom of two, a cast member from the production who was from South Africa and was "just like light" said to her, "'I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison.' "

Twitter immediately revolted over the comment, with one person saying in part, "How can those words leave her mouth?? She's gone beyond what is sanity at this point!"

And now Mandela's own grandson has some cringe-inducing words for the Duchess of Sussex.