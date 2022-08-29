Meghan Markle Makes A Big Announcement About Social Media

Listeners absolutely ripped Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex's first podcast apart, suggesting the lengthy wait for "Archetypes" wasn't quite worth it. For instance, The Times argued, "The podcast is a tastefully sound-tracked parade of banalities, absurdities and self-aggrandizing Californian platitudes." Further, "The effect of all the tinkly music and vapid conversation is to make you feel you've been locked in the relaxation room of a wellness spa with an unusually self-involved yoga instructor."

However, the Duchess of Sussex could be having the last laugh since Meghan is giving Joe Rogan a run for his money, with "Archetypes" storming to the top of the Spotify charts, as reported by Variety. His ludicrously popular "Joe Rogan Experience," on the other hand, is at number two. Reputation management expert Mark Borkowski argued there's an obvious "generational divide" with Meghan's show, with traditionally older, more conservative critics turning against it, as he told iNews.

Meanwhile, "There are millions of young people across the world who share Meghan's values and they want to hear her unfiltered and her celebrity mates. It's still a potent brand for Spotify." The former actor could soon be garnering even more fans, to whom she can speak directly, judging by her latest social media move.